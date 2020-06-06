Laughing in bad times

I’m gonna appreciably date myself, but I’m sure a number of you out there in the unseen land of readers of this newspaper and of this opinion page remember the old cartoon strip Alley Oop.
Alley was a caveman from the prehistoric kingdom of Moo, who rode his pet dinosaur Dinny, carried a stone war hammer and wore only a fur loincloth.
From what I remember, Alley Oop would rather fight dinosaurs in the jungle than deal with his fellow countrymen in Moo’s cave-town capital.
Now, I never really grasped the subtlety that American cartoonist V.T. Hamlin was portraying.
I was reading the comics page to get a laugh. Satire, for me, didn’t enter into it until later — but it should have.
I’d much rather deal with dinosaurs than politicians and so-called political leaders of this country. You know you can crunch a dinosaur on the head with a stone axe and get him to fall over and have those cartoon X’s over his eyes.
There are laws that prevent voters and everyday Americans from doing the same to our … again, so-called leaders. I’m sure Hamlin’s Alley Oop would have had some subtle message dealing with all the crap we are dealing with in Washington and in some state governments across this land.
Which got me to thinking, and as I sit here at my computer getting a message that more than 40 million of my fellow Americans have applied for unemployment benefits, what the hell is going on here?
I realize that each of us has five senses — some say they have a sixth, which I’m still not sure of — and that we use our sight, our sense of smell, of touch, of hearing and of taste on a daily basis, some more than others. These senses are instant in our minds, in our feeling, in our day-to-day, minute-to-minute interaction with the things and the people and the situations around us. How can these happen, almost simultaneously, and allow us to make instant judgments on how we perceive things?
And they are constantly at work. Heck, these even visit me when I’m dead asleep. Our brains are constantly processing everything around us. But, with each of these senses — some more acute than others, like smelling a skunk or hearing a thud in the middle of the night that wakes you — we also have emotions that sometimes overrule, or add to our senses.
We have emotions like love, hate, anger, sadness, happiness, fear, jealousy, loneliness, anticipation, trust and surprise. But, I think this list omits something that is more important to many of us — particularly to me — than any of the 11 I listed here.
Laughter, finding something is funny, is just as important than any of the previous. It has the incredible ability to distract us from our problems. But, like several of our emotions and even our senses, can you explain to me what causes us to laugh, or find something in life that is funny?
Go look it up in the dictionary — there is a very disappointing definition for the word “funny.”
And you know why? It’s because we can’t explain it.
I can’t explain why I can watch “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” no matter how many times, and laugh at the situations they portray in that movie.
Or, that I can pull up a YouTube black-and-white clip and watch Stan Laurel of the famed comedy duo of Laurel and Hardy, as he laughs uncontrollably — which I can just watch over and over and over again and laugh with him.
And I don’t even know why he’s laughing, it’s just that his high-pitched laugh makes me smile, makes me a part of his joke and his laughter.
Why, why, why?
I like to ask why a lot, don’t I?
Laughing doesn’t make sense. Finding something, maybe a joke or an everyday situation we all have seen or been a part of that is funny, is just unexplainable.
Maybe that’s the way it should be.
I know, there is not much in today’s bad news of more coronavirus deaths, complications and hospitalizations, the fact citizens must protest against a terrible killing by police officers of a black man in Minnesota, rioting in cities, the fact multi-millions are unemployed and the economy is teetering down at a pace not seen since the Great Depression, there isn’t much to laugh at, let alone smile.
At some point in the future of this nation, some of us who are left will look back and remember the year 2020 and say, it wasn’t that bad.
If we can find some humor in today’s America, that will be our salvation. Of all our emotions and senses, laughter — for me — is the best.
Even if I can’t explain it.
