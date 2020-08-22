Ketchup with those fries?

History is full of big moments, famous leaders, heroic and not so heroic actions. And, it has its share of really bad people — think names like Hitler, Stalin, Vlad the Impaler and Heinrich Himmler.
It’s way easier to write about the good things in history than the bad. The bad always involves great loss of life and the shedding of blood.
But how about the obscure from history?
I found out one of those little tidbits this past week that I stumble upon every so often, and they ring a bell in my head that instantly says, “I didn’t know that.”
We just observed the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America. It gave women the right to vote.
I’ve written before of the suffrage movement, and the absence of fairness in not allowing women to vote before the amendment was passed — ratified by Congress on Aug. 18, 1920 — “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
Now, when an amendment finally got the necessary 36 states to ratify it — no small feat at the time due to intense lobbying and foot dragging by those who didn’t want to grant women the right to vote — the amendment finally became the law of the land. Also, we were near the end of the Spanish flu pandemic.
Of local interest, Oklahoma did not follow the South in its objection to allowing women the right to vote. The state ratified the 19th amendment on Feb. 28, 1920 — months before final ratification.
In subsequent years, more states in the Old South approved the amendment. But, I found this nugget to be troubling, that the state of Mississippi didn’t ratify the amendment until the year 1984.
Yikes, welcome to the 20th century, Mississippi. Maybe that’s why the state always seems to be last in just about every category, like education and health care.
Maybe I’m judging too harshly, but actions — or lack of actions — speak louder than words.
This rather astounding nugget — somewhat forgettable for the participants — happened when famed French general and conqueror Napoleon Bonaparte was attacked by rabbits!
Yes, bunnies were requested for a rabbit hunt for Napoleon and his men. Reportedly, 3,000 rabbits were rounded up and released from cages for the hunt. But the rabbits charged toward Bonaparte and his men in a vicous onslaught.
When I read that, I got this irresistible image from the fabulously funny “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” scenes where a lone white rabbit tears the heads off of English knights and the chants of “run away, run away,” and “that rabbit’s dynamite.”
Too funny, but I expect not funny to Napoleon — who met his Bunnyloo!
There’s another history nugget that caught my eye, and this time it’s here on our shores during Prohibition.
In the years 1920-33, in which alcohol was prohibited from being legally made, the U.S. government poisoned it. Outlawing its manufacture may have been prohibited, but the 18th Amendment to the Constitution was the worst conceived law — called the Volstead Act — this nation’s leaders at the time ever conceived.
Separating people from their alcohol was a no-win proposition.
Oddly, Americans were not prohibited from consuming alcohol, and officials in the day got frustrated and decided to try a different tactic — death. They ordered the poisoning of industrial alcohols manufactured in the U.S., which regularly were stolen by bootleggers. By the end of Prohibition — it was repealed by Congress in 1933 — the federal poisoning program is estimated to have killed at least 10,000 people.
Did you know that in 1834 America, that ketchup — or catsup for those who have difficulty with spelling — was the rage, and was a popular medicine.
That year, it was sold as a cure for indigestion by an Ohio physician. It didn’t become a condiment until the late 1800s.
Who knew the line “you want ketchup with your fries?” would be used 27 years before the Civil War?
The name Thomas Alva Edison is synonymous with electricity, phonographs and improving the telephone in America, and he had 1,093 patents — an incredible number.
Yet, most were stolen and not his own invention. He landed the patent for the light bulb in 1880, but it was not his invention, as many of us learned in school. The actual inventor of the light bulb was Warren de la Rue, a British astronomer and chemist, who created the very first light bulb 40 years before Edison came along.
Edison was a noted inventor in his own right, but he was a cagey businessman first and foremost, and knew good things when he saw them.
History is full of little nuggets like these.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.