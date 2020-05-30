Just call me Ishmael

Novel begun more have never I misgiving a with.
Believe it or not, this is the opening for the classic 1944 W. Somerset Maugham novel “The Razor’s Edge.”
Well, it is and it isn’t. The actual opening for the novel is: I have never begun a novel with more misgiving.
Yes, that’s much better, much easier to read, more understandable. But, the words at the top are the exact same English as the famed novelist used to open his work. They’re just out of order.
And believe me, it’s much easier to write them down as he did, than to jumble syntax as I did.
My intentional English language gibberish comes from one of perhaps 100 of the best opening lines from a novelist.
Oh, I prefer Call me Ishmael, the opening for Moby Dick, and It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, from the opening of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Tale of Two Cities.” Those are my choices as the two greatest openings in literary history. But, what I have done with Maugham’s opening is something most people never think of, or even care to think about for any length of time.
We have to have the words of our language in the correct order, or we can’t process what the words are meant to say. Oh, we can pick up a few hints from the words, but without a certain form, a certain order, they don’t compute in our brains.
I’m a creature of habit. I used to fight that when I was much younger, but I fell into line with what is easiest in life to do — doing the same things I have to do every day. We learn this — hopefully — from our parents or parent at an early age. I can remember with a bit of quiet satisfaction that I gave my mom hell in my grade school years about getting up, brushing my teeth, getting dressed and to not be late for school. I was fortunate to be close enough — about five blocks — to walk to school most days.
But I was not initially a willing participant in this daily ritual.
That’s funny to think about now, decades later, because I may be the biggest creature of habit there is. And I’m never late.
With few exceptions, I always write this column on a Thursday morning — sometimes, as this week’s — beginning at 7:15 a.m. I begin writing it in my mind at about 6 a.m., when the seed of a column idea hits me, because I haven’t really come up with an idea for this week to write about.
And it wakes me up! Then I write it and make a cogent point.
I’ve always done my writing in my mind before it gets on a page. It’s my process, and I may be unique, or … every writer does the same thing. I don’t know and I don’t want to know. I don’t want to copy what someone else does in their mind, because I have enough trouble organizing mine each day. As many of my coworkers will attest, my brain acts in ways different than your average.
But, then again, aren’t each of us different in almost every way? You have your way of doing things, your way of thinking, your way of seeing things … and I have mine. As it should be.
It got me to thinking, as we all have to deal with the novel coronavirus in our own way, that each of us thinks and acts differently — our perception — than anyone else.
Oh, a number of us might agree on most things we see today, but we all have a different perspective.
What if famous authors wrote in a style that we couldn’t understand? I’m sure there are people in the United States that don’t quite get what Somerset Maugham was really saying, or any great author for that matter. If you went to school and paid attention, then you will grasp what I’m talking about. If you can’t, it’s either your loss, or you really can’t grasp what an author or any writer is trying to convey. I’m just trying to challenge your perspective on why each of us is different.
And there’s nothing wrong with different.
Maybe I see the opening line in this week’s column more clearly than you do. I’m an editor, so I can quickly move all the words of Maugham’s novel opening into the correct order.
Some can’t.
Some won’t.
Some will try.
Some will blow it off and go on with whatever it was they were doing.
I’m in the camp of I must try to do it. It’s my job.
Dickens said it best … It was the best of times, it was the worst of times …
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
