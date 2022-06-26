July will be a busy month for area vegetable gardeners.
There are several things to do to make sure you have fresh vegetables for the fall.
• Vegetables to plant in July. Set out broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower transplants for your fall garden. Protect them with shade cloth to reduce heat stress. Finish setting out transplants of brussels sprouts for a fall and winter harvest.
Avoid transplanting seedlings during the hottest part of the day. July is the perfect time to transplant cool-season vegetables like brussels sprouts for a fall harvest.
• Vegetable seeds to sow in July. This is the time to sow cool-season crops for your fall vegetable garden. Be sure to plan ahead. Check your seed packets to make sure they’re not too old, and you have enough. Allow a couple of weeks for fresh seed to arrive before needing to plant. Calculate seed-starting dates from your first frost date.
The first fall frost for the Enid area generally occurs the first week of November.
Direct sow seeds of root vegetables like carrots, beets, turnips and winter radish for a fall harvest. It’s best to start turnips in warm soil for harvest in cool weather.
Direct sow snap, shelling,and snow peas for late summer and fall harvests.
Finish direct sowing, sprouting and spring broccoli by mid-month. Broccoli seedlings don’t like being transplanted in excessively hot weather.
Be sure to keep carrot seeds moist after sowing.
Succession planting is a great way to maximize vegetable crops in the middle of summer
Succession plant green beans, leafy greens, carrots and green onions as you harvest them. Succession sow herbs like chervil, dill, cilantro and parsley. For fall gardens, sow seeds of collards, kale, pole beans, bush beans and summer squash as earlier crops are harvested and have room. Succession plant heat-tolerant leafy greens, carrots, radishes and green onions for fresh garden salads. Search out heat-tolerant varieties of lettuce.
• Vegetable seeds to start indoors. Start cool-season seeds indoors to grow as a fall crop. Transplant the seedlings into your garden in a few weeks. This would be a good time to start broccoli, cabbage cauliflower, kale and spinach.
Succession plant heat-tolerant leafy greens, carrots, radishes and green onions for fresh garden salads in the late-summer and early fall.
• Flowers to plant in July. Try to keep planting of perennials, shrubs and trees to a minimum, if possible. The hot weather and soil temperature can place a lot of stress on these plants.
Even mature plants can suffer from heat stress when transplanted. Transplant and divide any plants with care.
Provide extra water and shade new transplants with shade cloth until they have gotten past their transplant shock. Take cuttings of any semi-hardwood spring flowering shrubs you want to propagate.
Now is the time to divide oriental poppies. Divide and reset oriental poppies after tops have died down and new sprouts have started.
Divide and transplant bearded iris. Keep the vigorous ends of the rhizomes and discard the old center portion. Cut the leaves back to about 6 inches.
Start seeds for fall-blooming annuals, such as ornamental kale and cabbage. Keep them well-watered during dry spells. This is also a great time to plant quick-growing flowers.
Some varieties that will bloom before the end of the season include alyssum, cosmos and zinnia.
