Jesus will stand up for you and be your advocate

Advocate.
An advocate is one who pleads on another’s behalf. In Latin, it means responding to the call, to come to one’s aid. In Greek, it means helper, adviser or counselor.
Last week, there was an incident that shocked me to my core. It had never happened to me before and I was floored that I was treated in the manner in which I was.
Without revealing too many details to protect the integrity of the ongoing resolution, I will tell you that it was a case of disability discrimination.
This wasn’t my first time facing discrimination, mind you.
I battled with belittling and bullying all through my teenage years because of my faith in Christ. I was shunned because I was different. I knew what I stood for, and it often meant standing alone. But I knew the end game, so I didn’t let it bring me down (too much anyway).
There have been times in my adult life that I’ve been discriminated against because of my gender, beliefs and even reverse racism.
I’ve always tried to downplay my health issues because there are people who have it way worse than me. I’ve learned to live with my disorders and disabilities. I try to acknowledge when I have limitations, and most of the time, people are generally understanding and helpful.
Then 2020 happened. The coronavirus has scared us as a nation and ruined how we interact with one another.
Case in point was the blatant bias that happened last week. My health condition prevents me from being like everyone else. I have zero control over it. I didn’t choose to be this way and I can’t help it.
But rather than being compassionate, the individuals involved turned their backs on me and refused to do anything for me. In fact they acted like I was invisible.
Amidst my distress came an advocate. He came to my aid.
And rather than act like I was at fault for what occurred (which is what typically happens to me), he stood up on my behalf and promised to fight for me in the future.
That’s how it is with Jesus.
He is our advocate.
“What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but gave Him up for us all — how will He not also, along with Him, graciously give us all things? Who will bring any charge against those whom God has chosen? It is God who justifies. Who then is the one who condemns? No one. Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us.” — Romans 8:31-34
When no one else will be there for you, Christ will be. (John 14:16)
He understands.
“For we do not have a High Priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” — Hebrews 4:15-16
He will even hold your hand. (Isaiah 41:13)
