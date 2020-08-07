Jesus was, is and always will be there

I have a new modern gospel song favorite.
It’s called “There Was Jesus” and it’s by a musician from Arkansas named Zach Williams, who wrote it last year and co-recorded it with Dolly Parton.
The gist of the song is looking back on his life, he realized Jesus was always there, no matter what the circumstance, and he wanted to thank God for that.
“There Was Jesus” has really resonated with me deeply this summer.
“Every time I try to make it on my own/Every time I try to stand, I start to fall/And all those lonely roads that I have traveled on/There was Jesus.”
“When the life I built came crashing to the ground/When the friends I had were nowhere to be found/I couldn’t see it then but I can see it now/There was Jesus.”
I’m learning a lot about myself —and others — while I’ve been unemployed.
Going on my third month without a job, I’ve had to reconcile and release certain aspects of my life.
As I’ve mentioned before, I’ve had to wrestle with the lesson of being patient and waiting on the Lord, which can be extremely hard for a type-A personality such as myself who is used to the regimen of planning and organizing my life on a schedule.
Not having a daily routine and not having pre-set professional goals has been tough. It’s a little disconcerting if I’m being honest.
On top of that, the coronavirus panic has disoriented and distorted everything, from travel to shopping and even regular gatherings like Bible study and corporate worship.
Talk about being broken and discouraged.
It feels like nothing will ever be normal again.
“In the waiting, in the searching/In the healing, in the hurting/Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces/Every minute, every moment/Where I’ve been or where I’m going/Even when I didn’t know it/Or couldn’t see it/There was Jesus.”
Jesus will never leave nor forsake you. (Joshua 1:5,9; Hebrews 13:5-6; Deuteronomy 31:6,8).
The world might. Friends might. Even family might.
But He won’t.
I know I’ve referenced the name of this column before, but I’ll say it again: Just hold on!
The Crabb Family’s “Through The Fire” is what initially inspired me to start writing for you all those years ago:
“So many times I’ve questioned certain circumstances/Or things I could not understand/Many times in trials, weakness blurs my vision/And my frustration gets so out of hand.”
“It’s then I am reminded I’ve never been forsaken/I’ve never had to stand one test alone/As I look at all the victories/The Spirit rises up in me/And it’s through the fire my weakness is made strong. ”
Gerald Crabb partially wrote that Dove Award-winning song based on 1 Corinthians 10:13: “No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; He will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.”
Which brings us back to the faithfulness of our Lord Jesus Christ as Zach Williams sings:
“There was Jesus/On the mountains/In the valleys/There was Jesus/In the shadows/Of the alleys/There was Jesus/In the fire, in the flood/There was Jesus/Always is and always was.”
Pick up Ruth Ann’s devotional at Ruth’s Christian Bookstore in Enid or follow her at Facebook.com/JustHoldOnRR.
