It's time to think big about corralling the coronavirus

Do you ever get so sick of what’s going on in the world today you could just scream?
Yeah, me too.
Between the pandemic and the upcoming election, it’s enough to drive you buggy, no pun intended.
The president recently came down with the bug but now, thankfully, is on the road to recovery. But instead of becoming a mask-wearing, social-distancing zealot echoing the recommendations of the vast majority of health experts, he has decided to go the other way, instead opting to treat COVID-19 as some sort of minor annoyance.
In fact he said his contracting the virus was “a blessing from God.” That’s an interesting way to look at it. I doubt the families of the 210,000-plus Americans who have died from the virus thus far would call it any sort of blessing.
“Don’t be afraid of COVID,” said the president, “don’t let it dominate your life.”
That’s easy for him to say. As the leader of the free world he was afforded the best medical care possible, as he should have been.
But things aren’t that easy for the rest of us, who have to rely on insurance or Medicare to pay for our treatment and who may live in areas where good medical care is hard to come by.
At the end of his trip from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center back to the White House, perfectly timed to coincide with the evening news in the Eastern and Central times zones, President Trump briskly climbed the stairs to the second floor, where he turned to the cameras and dramatically removed his mask. It was a pure made for TV moment.
He then turned to the cameras set up in the room behind him and proclaimed “I stood out front. I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did.”
Do leaders unnecessarily put people at risk? Because that’s what the president did when he insisted that he be returned to the White House so soon after his COVID-19 diagnosis, and then refused to wear a mask.
The mask, in the minds of some, has become the modern version of Hester Prynne’s “Scarlet Letter.”
My bride and I wear masks whenever we go out in public. Most of the time people don’t pay any attention, but on occasion we draw looks like each of us had just grown a second head or a third eye.
“Don’t be afraid of COVID,” says the president. I can’t say I fear the virus, I just would rather not encounter it if that eventually can be avoided. I don’t live in fear of bears, but neither would I relish a close encounter with one.
“Don’t let it dominate your life,” says President Trump.
We don’t go out to restaurants. We limit our trips out for essentials until the need becomes almost critical. We don’t visit friends. We limit visits to family as much as possible. We travel out of town only when necessary, and then only for medical appointments. We don’t leave the house without masks and gloves. We don’t go to church since there is no mask mandate where we worship. So has the virus dominated our lives? I would say so.
A phrase that keeps popping up again and again in my mind is “for the duration.” The phrase was first coined during World War I, meaning the period of time until the conflict ended.
Like it or not we are at war with the novel coronavirus, but it can’t last forever. So we continue to sequester ourselves as much as possible, for the duration.
Life has been turned upside down, to be sure, but it beats risking contracting the virus and winding up in the hospital on a ventilator, or sitting by the phone waiting for news of an ailing loved one you are not allowed to visit.
Eventually there will be a vaccine and/or a cure. Perhaps it will be the drug cocktail the president received during his stay at Walter Reed, an experimental antibody treatment produced by Regeneron. We can only hope so. And he also promises it will be made available free to the American public, though one questions how he can make such a statement.
“Get out there,” the president also said, “be careful.” OK, which is it? Get out there without worrying about the silly virus, or be careful not to contract it and/or spread it around?
Which brings us back to leadership. Certain leaders thrive on presenting a tough public image. Photos of a bare-chested Vladimir Putin on horseback come to mind. But is that real leadership?
A leader who was still contagious with a potentially dangerous virus wouldn’t remove his mask in the presence of others, he would keep it on, thus demonstrating more concern for their well-being than his own image.
As a famous person once said, “You have to think anyway, so why not think big?” So let’s think big. Let’s think about wearing our masks and practicing social distancing. Sure it’s a pain, but it’s just for the duration.
Let’s think big about driving down the infection rate, lowering the death toll and beginning to regain control of our lives again.
Let’s think big, looking ahead to the day when the coronavirus is a thing of the past, when these masks we hate so much have become museum pieces and the world goes back to something approaching normal.
Let’s think big about our approach to COVID-19, Mr. President. Let’s think about taking care of each other, for the duration.
After all, sir, you are very familiar with the person who first said those words.
After all, it was you.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.