It was just simple mold

Have you ever gone to the refrigerator and looked around for those leftover mashed potatoes you kind of remember making a week or so back, and the old memory isn’t quite there, and you discover you cooked those spuds about a month ago?
Well, when you pop the top on the old Tupperware, a bad smell immediately fills your nose and a bunch of green/black patches have spoiled what had been your quick, late-night snack.
Yep, you waited too long to remember them, and you’re forced to dump them in an old plastic Walmart bag, tie it up and deposit the sad remains of your potatoes in the big blue trash cart beside your house.
Despite the minor inconvenience of this whole exercise, if you had really been thinking about it, a mold similar to it helped turn the course of human history.
Yep, stinky old green or black or gray or blue or white mold is not exactly the discovery of electricity, or the smart phone or the combustion engine.
Nope, it’s actually much, much more substantial.
You see, that green mold eventually gave the human race the ability to continue on as ... the human race.
The year was 1928.
The cartoon super star Mickey Mouse first appeared in the animated Steamboat Willie, a short film produced by someone named Walt Disney.
The Yo-Yo was first manufactured in the United States, becoming a staple distraction for kids and adults everywhere.
Air travel was all the rage in the year before the great Stock Market Crash of 1929 changed the face of world economics and less than a decade later, another world war.
Charles Kingsford Smith and three others completed the first trans-Pacific flight, leaving Oakland, Calif., and flying to Brisbane, Australia. They flew the “Southern Cross,” a Fokker V. VIIb tri-motor monoplane across the vast Pacific, completing the 7,250 mile flight in 83 hours and 39 minutes.
It was the era of flight, with names like Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart making headlines and stirring imaginations, ushering in an era whereby people eventually could connect — by air and not boat — with about any place on planet Earth.
But, it was a little-known event that actually surpassed all other things that had transpired before it.
It occurred in the United Kingdom, and even if it didn’t make headlines like Lindbergh, Earhart, the Spanish Flu or the discovery of electricity, it certainly should have.
In 1927, a Scottish physician-scientist named Alexander Fleming began a study that literally changed the world of modern medicine.
Before his discovery, there were no such things as antibiotics.
If you came down with a bacterial ailment in the centuries before the mid-1900s, sometimes — many times — you might contract pneumonia, a dreaded malady that made its way to hundreds of thousands as the eventual cause of death for the unlucky patient.
Fleming began his study of staphylococci — staph as we know it today.
It was a fall day in 1928 that Fleming found a mold had formed on some of the petri dishes of his staph bacteria experiment.
Now, mold I’m sure was common among people of the day, before many had a refrigerator in their home, or an ice box to keep their food from spoiling — from getting bad and moldy.
Fleming noted that the mold on the staph in the petri dishes had destroyed a portion of his experiment.
Although little interest was shown at the time by other researchers and scientists, Fleming published his findings in 1929, identifying the green mold as Penicillium notatum.
It was not until the year 1938 — fully a decade later and at the doorstep of the Second World War — that Howard Florey hired Ernst Chain to do research at Oxford University in England.
There, Chain discovered Fleming’s research on Penicillin and began experimenting with injections.
Receiving funding from the Rockefeller Foundation on these shores, in 1941 they continued further research in Peoria, Ill., to try and solve the problem related to mass manufacturing of an antibacterial injection.
Simply, this injection of Penicillin would change the face of medicine, destroying bacteria in the body that had killed millions of people the world over.
Pneumonia had been the scourge of medicine for centuries. Physicians had long tried in vain to heal people who might have started with a simple common cold, had somehow contracted bacterial pneumonia, and died from an inability to get enough oxygen from their lungs to oxygenate their blood and continue on with their lives.
This new wonder drug killed bacterial endocarditis, meningitis, pneumococcal pneumonia, gonorrhea and syphilis — all deadly diseases that had infected mankind since before written history.
To this very day, Fleming’s chance discovery has saved millions of lives, and will continue to do so.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
