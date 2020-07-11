Individuality vs. the common good

I’ve written about the so-called Spanish flu pandemic that struck the United States and the world at least six times since 2015, long before our latest bout with COVID-19.
It’s not easy to write about something we can’t see and the vast majority of us can’t really fathom. All we can see from the extraordinarily tiny virus that has been attacking us are the results.
Of course, viruses and bacteria have been attacking human beings and animals since long before recorded history. I mean, I can’t nor you can’t say that the dinosaurs weren’t virtually wiped out by an organism I’ll call COVID-1.
Researchers, historians and archaeologists for many, many decades have been searching for what killed off the dinosaurs, from asteroid and comet strikes to super volcano eruptions that created years of global winter, destroying plant life and the food supply chain. But dinosaurs couldn’t write or talk and leave behind any proof that they were felled by disease.
Disease is easily dismissed in today’s world — unless you are sick. After all, we have medicine, inoculations and a vast array of sundry temporary remedies on store shelves to help mitigate discomfort when we fall ill. In fact, the greatest single threat to mankind is not a big rock falling from the sky or a global nuclear war.
It is a germ.
We’ve been through this countless times over recorded history. Cholera, tuberculosis, small pox, malaria, Dengue fever, the Black Death, rabies, HIV/AIDS, pneumonia and polio are just headliners in the vast array of germs — bacteria and viruses — that have attacked mankind over the millennia.
And we are constantly under attack.
The Bible and many chroniclers from world history mention diseases and plagues on their pages. They didn’t have everyday names like we would call influenza or pertussis, whooping cough, SARS or even COVID-19. They just mentioned these things because they were a prevalent and always-lurking pestilence people faced in their everyday lives.
It occurred to me looking at hundreds of photos of people in America and the world over from 1918 and 1919 — when Spanish flu devastated Earth — that almost without fail you see people wearing masks. You see doctors and nurses with them on, treating victims of that overwhelming influenza that infected as many as 500 million people worldwide, and killed up to 50 million. But you also see photos of people walking around wearing masks, you see professional baseball players — the national pastime in 1918-19 — playing the game with cloth masks on.
You see images of children in school at their desks working, wearing masks.
You see soldiers wearing them, workers in factories wearing them, people actually taking portraits wearing masks.
You see people wearing them on street cars and just out on the street, or lined up in large groups.
Schools and churches closed, social distancing was practiced and you read about what mankind did to keep from being wiped out by a disease that struck so quickly that some were stricken in the morning, and were dead by nightfall. They fought Spanish flu any way they could — without a vaccine.
Over the years, I hadn’t really thought about it, but on many, many occasions you will see people in Asia — the Far East — in places like Japan and China and Korea, wearing masks. Throngs of people can be seen with cloth coverings over their faces when disease strikes, when their air is polluted. They go about wearing masks as a matter of practicality.
It’s odd to me that many people refuse to wear a mask in the middle of a pandemic like COVID-19.
Oh, I’ve seen more and more masks when out for food or other needs. But I still see many going mask-less. If the least you could do to help prevent the spread of a disease was to wear a mask in public, or in a crowded store, it seems to me logical that you would. But America has become a society that prides itself on individuality over the common good.
It’s a very good thing the Greatest Generation didn’t think that way about World War II. Common sacrifice was a national theme. And … it worked.
If you don’t want to wear a mask or wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and practice some form of social distancing, that’s fine. But remember this: the longer this disease lingers in the United States the more people will die, the more people’s health will be wrecked, the more money will be needed to fight it, the higher the cost of health insurance and hospital/doctors’ costs will go up and hospital ICUs will be challenged.
And each of us — the masked and the mask-less — will pay for it one way or another.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
