Icebergs dead ahead

Water … we require it to live, every living thing on Earth needs it, and it is indestructible.
Think about that last thing I wrote for a minute.
Water has been on this planet for as long as this planet has been inhabitable, you can’t compress it, it is the greatest single natural force on Earth and can lay great sections of it to waste.
And, we look at it when we admire the setting sun standing on an ocean beach. We swim in it and clean our bodies with it. It can put out most fires, and when boiled to steam, can operate large machinery — and did that for many years during the Industrial Revolution that got us from there to here.
OK, we have to have oxygen to breathe, and wind and fire are very, very, very close seconds, but water is the reason we are here today.
Now, think about this over your morning coffee: What if the next glass of water you drew from your kitchen faucet was water that melted from that massive iceberg that sank the Titanic those many years ago in 1912?
Water can’t be destroyed, and in fact, the water you drink today likely was the same dinosaurs drank a million years ago, or that was in the snow that froze tens of thousands of Napoleons soldiers as they retreated from Moscow.
Or, that was in the last glass of water Marie Antoinette drank just before she headed to the guillotine.
The possibilities are endless, as is history.
Just think, an ounce of water you drank last week from a bottle of Dasani might have been in the Johnstown Flood, or in a cold-winter tear from Gen. George Washington, as he watched his Continental Army struggle to survive in that horrible winter at Valley Forge. Or to go a step even further, molecules of water you use today came from the River Jordan where Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist.
For every event in the history of mankind, in the history of dinosaurs, water has been there. If water could witness history, it certainly has.
And yet, unless you are an ardent environmentalist, most of us don’t even think of it here in the U.S. We take it utterly for granted. Water is life-giving one moment and can be life-taking in the next breath. We assume it will always be available to us to sustain our lives, but it can be polluted to the point it is unusable.
But let’s go back to April 1912, and the iceberg that sank what was at that time called the greatest ship to ever sail the seas, was thought and billed to be the fastest ship afloat and unsinkable.
Irish-built RMS Titanic left the English port of Southampton on its maiden voyage, headed for New York and a rendezvous with headlines across the world. But they weren’t the headlines the owners of the great ship were seeking. At least 1,517 people died that night, killed by design flaws and reckless speed to reach New York in record time.
So what of that gigantic iceberg that lay slowly floating in the cold Atlantic in Titanic’s path? The berg was estimated to be 100 feet above the ocean’s surface and 400 feet in length, weighing in at 1.5 million tonnes — a metric measurement.
Of course, that is all speculation by experts, and the giant berg probably had melted a great deal as it slowly headed south into warmer waters. And as we have seen throughout history, water can giveth and water can taketh away.
That frozen block of menace had broken from Greenland’s ice sheet and had been formed by snow that had fallen up to 100,000 years before it packed and repacked and became ice. Experts say that the giant iceberg had been melting into the Atlantic for months prior to Titanic’s dark voyage.
I found snippets from history to be interesting about the iceberg that sank Titanic. When it calved from the Greenland coast, it fell into the ocean and made its way south by ocean currents, wind and weather. Temperatures as it moved south are much too warm to sustain an iceberg for very long, with a berg’s life expectancy two to three years. That means the berg broke from land in 1910 or 1911, and it turned back to water by the end of 1912 or early 1913. That iceberg started as fresh water, melted into the Atlantic’s salty brine, killed over 1,500 people, and may have actually been photographed with a large streak of red paint on it as it floated away into history.
A drop or two of it may be in the next drink of water you take.
And ... the U.S. today has a myriad of icebergs on its horizon.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.