I have no idea

When infuriated by an outrageous column, do not be suckered into responding with an abusive email. Pundits so targeted thumb through these red-faced electronic missives with delight, saying ‘Hah! Got to ‘em.’ ~ William Safire
I had a woman at church tell me this past week that she enjoys my column, and reads it without fail every week.
That was gratifying.
Also had a nice email from the news editor at the NWOSU student newspaper The Northwestern News in Alva saying he really enjoyed last week’s column, “The last Linotype operator.”
That was equally gratifying.
Being a columnist is a part-time job, and only happens once a week, since my real job is news editor at this newspaper, bringing all aspects of what you see daily onto a computer-generated page coherently, with as few mistakes as possible, on deadline and with some manner of order and readability that is pleasing to the eye.
Been doing that for a long time over half a century, from the scant pages in my family’s weekly newspaper the Waukomis Hornet, to the Oklahoma Daily at the University of Oklahoma, to the sports pages at the Sherman (Texas) Democrat to the Enid News & Eagle.
It’s been a long trip, and in each I wrote a column at some point.
I’ve only had three named columns, “From the Press Box,” which was a sports column that started at OU, again at Sherman and at the Hornet, to Main Street Waukomis, which was about … well, Waukomis, as the column title describes.
Historically Speaking was a thought of mine from many years ago, where I could just write about history or maybe current events as they happen around us, and how they sometimes meld with our local, state, national and world history.
And recently I was asked how I write a column and come up with ideas.
My answer was, “I really don’t know how I write a column.”
For me, it’s in my genes, because my grandpa Jack Christy Sr., and my dad, Jack Christy Jr., both were columnists and journalists, and both won state awards for their efforts.
I can’t tell you, straight to your face or in these 800-or-so words, how I do it.
I don’t have an answer.
I just have an idea or an observation pop into my head, and I sit down at my laptop and sometimes effortlessly start pounding keys and hope everything I write is understandable and error-free.
That last part isn’t easy, since columnists and journalists are just like you, we make mistakes and sometimes just flat miss them when we edit.
Now, for any of you out there — and I doubt there are that many — who would like to become a columnist, there are some guidelines and basics you will need to realize your endeavor.
You have to have listened in school — in English — and you have to be able to spell, have a vocabulary and to come up with a timely or cogent idea and follow it through to the end and make your point, to try and be fair and find a style that suits your writing.
Style, for me, just comes naturally.
I find that style is who I am as a person, how I perceive things, how I treat people and want to be treated.
I’m a Golden Rule guy, through and through.
I’m also a Matthew 7:1 guy: “Judge not that ye be not judged.”
That one is the hardest to attain. I kind of like to give readers both sides of an argument, make my point from my perspective, and allow them to come up with their own conclusions.
For me, that is the essence of journalism — we record history as it’s happening.
Now, all this rambling doesn’t have much to do with history, but then again, it does.
When I write a column, I most-times have a basic idea of what I’m going to write. I sometimes write a column in my head, and that can be infuriating when I wake up about 4 a.m. because my bladder alarm goes off, and I get back under the covers and here come the ideas, the nuts and bolts of what I’m going to write that week.
At 4 a.m.!
And, there are an unending supply of ideas for columns on history.
I mean, everything that transpires in our everyday lives is fodder for a column — an idea or observation.
As I write, we live in the era of COVID-19, that can kill or ruin a person’s health — or not.
So, how do I write a column?
Well, I just wrote one and I have no idea where it came from.
How’s that for an answer … LOL.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
