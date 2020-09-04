Other than taxes, we are given only one guarantee in this life. We will die.
I’ve been reflecting on this certainty since the surprise passing of Chadwick Boseman last Friday. Death is certain. And it comes for us all.
But, must we look at death as a grim menace? Or, could we look at our bodily demise as the great motivation to use each moment we’re given with great purpose, and to great effect?
This line of thought, which some may find macabre, led me to the great Jim Morrison, of “The Doors.”
“People fear death even more than pain,” Morrison said. “It’s strange that they fear death. Life hurts a lot more than death. At the point of death, the pain is over. Yeah, I guess it is a friend.”
This notion of death as a constant companion and friend — so foreign to our society’s sensibilities, which seek to delay and avoid death at all costs — is reflected in Morrison’s song “The End”: “This is the end, beautiful friend; This is the end, my only friend; The end …”
Death as a friend? This is so foreign to our common view of death, it is hard to comprehend. But, can the imminence of our death, and the fleeting nature of life, be motivation in itself — can it be the friend that spurs us on to be and live our best?
That is a deeply personal question, with deeply personal answers for each of us. But, in the last four years of his life, Chadwick Boseman gave us all a beautiful example of how to live life at the doorstep of death.
In 2016, around the time he finished shooting “Marshall,” in which he played ground-breaking civil rights attorney and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.
Faced with the imminence of his own mortality, Boseman could have reacted in any number of ways. He chose to dig deep into his craft, as he always had, to bring life to characters with deep meaning and import. He chose to bring us beauty.
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler said after Boseman’s death, those around him, with very few exceptions, never knew he was ill.
“After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him,” Coogler said. “Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering. He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art.”
While cancer overtook his body, Boseman portrayed “Black Panther” in three blockbuster films, giving countless young Black children the tragically unprecedented opportunity of seeing someone who looked like them play the lead role as superhero.
And we have yet to see the final credits roll on Boseman’s craft. In the yet-to-be-released “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” based on August Wilson’s 1982 play, Boseman leads opposite Viola Davis in shining light on racial injustice and the exploitation of Black artists in early 20th century America.
What inspired Boseman to create so much joy and beauty, even as he faced his own grave? I have no way of knowing. But, I firmly believe he must have leaned on his faith, which was on full display in his 2018 commencement address at his alma mater, Howard University.
“First, giving honor to the Creator and my ancestors on whose shoulders I stand,” Boseman said in his opening. Then, he turned to the pain and disappointment we all feel from time to time — pain and disappointment he surely felt, when he learned his life was being cut so short.
“Sometimes you need to feel the pain and sting of defeat to activate the real passion and purpose that God predestined inside of you,” Boseman told the graduates. “God says in Jeremiah ‘I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”
Boseman didn’t just read and recite those words from the prophet Jeremiah. He lived them. In fours years of death hanging over him, like the proverbial sword of Damocles, he did not descend into darkness and despair. No. He dug into providing us all hope for a better future.
Boseman’s life, his craft, and the way he lived in the face of death, can be an inspiration for us all.
His example seems incredible. But, the inevitable truth is, we all are on the same path he trod. We all are terminally ill. We all are dying. What we must decide is, how will we live?
Will we live our lives in fear, constantly running from the imminence of our own demise? Or will we, like Morrison, accept death as our friend, and, like Boseman, live each day, up to that final day, pumping as much truth, integrity, courage and beauty into the world as we can?
I pray I have the faith and strength to live the latter course, and when my work is done here, to hear my number called with no regrets.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
