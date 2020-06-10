Honoring our flag

How will you celebrate Flag Day? Think about it.
Flag Day celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the flag of the United States of America. We proudly call that flag “Old Glory” or “The Stars and Stripes.” Whatever we choose to call it, it represents the greatest country in the world. We should be proud and humbled to fly that special banner on every occasion, but especially on the anniversary of the adoption of the red, white and blue flag.
There have been several changes from the original flag supposedly sewn by Betsy Ross. The number of stripes representing the 13 original colonies are the same, and the color is the same, with only the number and placement of the stars being altered as additional states were added to the union of the states. Its beauty lies not just in its colors or geometric design but in its symbolism: freedom, independence and unity. When we see it waving in a breeze, we are moved and in awe of what it represents. We respect the ideals that the flag symbolizes.
Even though it is the right of every free citizen, it breaks my heart to see people desecrate our flag. Burning it is the height of disrespect. I cannot imagine anyone hating this country so much that they would do such a thing. But that flag stands for the freedom to express ourselves so it is perfectly legal. It may be legal but it is sacrilegious. It is bad enough to not salute the flag when it is presented in a parade or at a ball game and to not stand at attention during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner. I feel sorry for those people who do not have the proper respect for the very flag that represents the country that provides all their freedoms.
As many of you know, my late husband served in World War II in the Pacific. When he observed the actual flag-raising ceremony on Iwo Jima and heard the shouts and yelling from the ships in the harbor, it brought a lump to his throat and a reverence to his heart for our flag that never diminished. He was always very, very patriotic and held the flag and its meaning close to his heart. He never took it lightly or for granted. So I don’t either. Many, many of our finest young men were killed in that battle, as all the other battles, and must never be forgotten. The flag raising on Iwo Jima is almost symbolic of that war. Our flag has draped the coffins of countless American heroes, an everlasting tribute to every patriot who gave that last full measure of devotion to this country.
When I was in grade school, every morning we saluted the flag and often talked about its meaning and symbolism. We sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” and stood at absolute attention when we sang, with our hands over our hearts. We exuded patriotism. Do public schools even do that anymore? Or has that gone out the window with saying prayers in school?
For the past few years I have had the privilege of teaching at Hillsdale Christian School. One of the things I emphasize is to honor our flag and teach flag etiquette. We discuss the meaning of the Stars and Stripes and how to fold and honor the flag. Every morning two students raise the flag on our pole and they do it with respect and reverence. Every evening they lower and fold it.
The American flag is the greatest national emblem to ever fly over land or sea or in outer space. It is the symbol of visions, dreams and hopes of all who have come to America seeking liberty. To Americans, it is the living symbol, the very soul of our nation which announces who we are and what we stand for. Namely freedom, duty, responsibility and justice. It represents our right to choose our friends, our vocation, our church, our politics, to fail or to succeed ... all without fear.
Those of us who are moved by the flying of our flag should stand up and be counted and participate in every flag ceremony we can. We should fly it at every opportunity and not just on June 14. We should be proud and pledge allegiance to it every day.
How many of us memorized The American Creed when we were in grade school? How many of us can still recite it? I can’t, but I know where to look it up to remind myself occasionally.
“I believe in the United States of America as a government of the people, by the people and for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the government; a democracy in a republic, a sovereign Nation of many sovereign States. A perfect union, one and inseparable, established upon the principles of freedom, equality, justice, and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes. I, therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag and to defend it against all enemies.”
As long as our American flag waves, and as long as we and future generations continue to love, respect, honor and protect it ... only for this long a time will our great republic continue to flourish as the land of the free and the home of the brave. God bless our national flag and the country for which it stands!
The liberty, peace and prosperity of America impose upon us sacred obligations. Our country is a priceless heritage. Shall we accept it as our natural right, or shall we prove ourselves worthy of the gifts and sacrifices that have brought our land to this great moment in history? Lets all show our pride and patriotism and fly our flag proudly.
Here is an easy casserole to serve Flag Day when you rise early to raise your flag for all the world to see. Good with warm bagels and cream cheese, cantaloupe and tomato juice.
Broccoli/Cheese Breakfast Casserole
1 cup finely chopped broccoli (fresh or frozen)
1 pound ground sausage
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
6 eggs
1/4 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
Cook sausage until done and drain well. Combine all ingredients. Pour into baking dish and bake in 350-degree oven for about 45 minutes, until eggs are firm and the top is lightly browned. Cool to let set about five minutes before serving.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
