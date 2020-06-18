Honoring our fathers

How will you honor your father on Father’s Day? Think about it.
Every time I think of my father I feel blessed and happy. It is difficult to write about how I feel with so many wonderful memories. The things that should be the easiest to write about are sometimes the hardest. I am referring to writing about Daddy. It is difficult to put all that admiration into one small article. It was from him that I learned my core values. He was the epitome of honesty, integrity, work ethic, Christianity and fun, all wrapped up in one person who was protective, caring, a good provider, generous and stable.
He survived the Great Depression like everyone else in that era. Times were hard and it took a lot of determination and fortitude to survive. We lived on a farm so there was always work to do and always plenty to eat, but there was no money to buy things. So Daddy took a job about 20 miles from our house to make roads with his team of mules. On weekends and Wednesdays he walked that 20 miles in the dark after his day of hard work, to check on his family. In the meantime, Mother took care of the livestock and us little kids and kept the home fires burning. They both worked together as a team and showed us what real teamwork and love was all about.
When I was in high school, Daddy was always cautious about us girls driving to and from town which was about six miles. When we left town we called home to let them know we were on our way. There were no cellphones back in those days, and even the house phone was not used just to visit. It was for information and emergencies only, as we shared it with eight other families. Anyway, Marianne and I called home after some school function to let the folks know we were on our way. On our trip home, on country roads, a carload of boys/men tried to run us off the road and would not let us pass. We were terrified. We stalled as best we could and within 15 minutes, we saw the familiar car coming to meet us. It was Daddy. We KNEW he would be there if we were late. We grew up with that security that Daddy could and would take care of any situation or peril that came our way.
Our city cousin came to visit us one summer and she and I went about two miles from home to the “big spring” to play and explore. It was a fun place to ride our horses and climb on rocks and climb trees, etc. While we were on one of these fun treks, a terrible storm came up, as they often do in Oklahoma. We were in the trees and watching the sky for an eminent storm was the last thing on our minds. All of a sudden the trees and limbs started breaking around us and hail and rain came in torrents. We crawled up under the waterfall of the spring so we would be protected from the storm. We were safe. However the horses that were tied to nearby trees were having limbs fall all around them. While the storm raged on, I heard in the distance a tractor. Sure enough, it was Daddy to our rescue. He yelled out for us and we responded. He untied the horses and slapped them on the rump and they went home on their own (as horses do). Then he loaded us on the tractor and we drove home too. I KNEW he would come for us and he did not let us down.
I am sure that with seven children he was busy all the time protecting us. My siblings were no different from me ... we all needed constant care and watching. I look back now and wonder how he ever had time to do a day’s work with keeping an eye out for us constantly. We were cautioned to not walk behind a horse without speaking. We were careful around machinery. We respected cattle and farm animals and did not take chances.
Both our parents participated in disciplining us kids. We were never ever beaten with a razor strap or belt, but I can remember a few deserved spankings, and probably warranted more than I got. Most of my discipline was just their talking to me and making me “think about it.’’
If for no other reason, Daddy must be honored and admired for eating all the dishes we five girls cooked. We all turned out to be good cooks and it is because we learned on him, and had Mother as a teacher. He ate anything we served him. He seemingly had no favorite meal. Back then we ate what we had and never complained.
I will always remember his prayers as an elder at our church. I remember his giving thanks for the bounty of harvest at mealtime. I remember how he bragged on our good grades and how much we had learned. I remember his helping with homework. I thought he was so smart (he was). I remember when he rode all day on his beautiful horse to check pastures.
I remember when I rammed into a bull from the pasture next to ours. I was to keep him running down the road while Daddy shut the gate. When I hit that bull, Daddy asked “Why did you hit him?’ and my only reply was, “He stopped!” That was the end of the conversation. Daddy had to buy that bull from the neighbor and sell him the next day at the cattle sale in Tulsa. I failed to mention that it was a brand new truck that I was driving and he never got the radiator grill fixed. So every time I saw that truck I had a constant reminder. That was all the punishment I needed. Enough said!
One of Daddy’s favorite foods was corned beef. Mother made corned beef every year in a huge pickle crock in 100- pound batches. Once when Daddy came I prepared this recipe. He loved it. I sent all the leftovers home with him. Sadly, that was the last meal I ever cooked for Daddy in my home. I wish he were here now and I would love fixing it for him for Father’s Day.
Corned Beef with Cabbage and Potatoes
Corned beef brisket
Peeled potatoes
Peeled carrots
Onions
1 head green cabbage
Place corned beef brisket in crock pot leaving spices on, add about 1/2 cup water, and cook on low for about six to eight hours. Add potatoes, carrots cut into large chunks, onions and head of cabbage that has been quartered. Cook an additional two hours. Serve with juices from roast, thickened if desired.
Everyone has a special memory of their father. Celebrate that memory and tell him how you feel about him, before it is too late. Happy Father’s Day to all our wonderful Daddies.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
