History in real time

“It’s striking that Native Americans evolved no devastating epidemic diseases to give to Europeans in return for the many devastating epidemic diseases that Indians received from the Old World.” ~ Jared Diamond, “Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies”
As I’ve written in recent weeks about disease and pandemics, as we sit in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s rather hard to view what is happening today as history.
We think of history as 100 years ago, what happened to our parents or grandparents or great-grandparents.
We don’t think of what is happening at this very moment as history — yet it is.
How we view what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic, how we react, how we handle the almost hourly change in how we live our lives and go about our business and work, will go a long way in writing that history.
I’m afraid America won’t look very good in the initial response.
Will this latest virus decimate senior citizens, since this is what health experts say is the most vulnerable segment of our society — 68.7 million people and growing by the day?
Growing older in America ofttimes means getting less healthy.
As we age, our bodies are not as robust as they were when we were in our late-teens and early 20s.
That’s why any working, front-line military is made-up of this age group.
Virtually every military throughout history was this age group.
However, as we age, we develop deficiencies in the way our body’s handle things. We get less sleep, work harder, do things in our everyday lives like smoking, drinking, eating too much or not eating foods that are good for us. All these things weigh down on our ability to keep disease at bay.
You see, we don’t really think about disease until it hits us, or hits in our family.
We focus on earning money at a job, about the minutia of life — eating meals, shopping, getting kids to school and raising them to be responsible adults, hunting/fishing/camping, watching TV and our smartphones, that trip to a vacation spot, looking forward to a non-working weekend, sitting around on a laptop browsing the internet or even writing a column — like this one.
That’s what we do, each in our own way.
When people look back in 2050 at disease in America, they will read about what the coronavirus either did to us, or did not do to us.
We do have a substantial say in the outcome, but I have no concept of what that might be.
I am a tad short on optimism.
When Europeans — our ancestors — first set foot on the soil of the Americas, I’m sure they didn’t know what they were bringing with them.
Oh, they were looking for gold and silver, riches and land and whatever it was they were really looking for.
And, they brought death with them.
Not necessarily in the form of a sword or a lance or a soldier on horseback.
They brought disease to the New World.
Yes, the land we live in today was the New World — when the Old World came calling on the new.
The Native Americans — Indians as they would be known to the visiting “civilized” world — must have wondered what they had done to deserve what they were about to receive.
You see, the Native Americans who first spied the men of famous European explorers like Cortez, De Soto, Ponce de Leon, Columbus and Coronado, never saw what was coming. It was invisible.
Disease came with these explorers, deadly germs that would wipe out whole villages.
Native American people had no immunity to the diseases that European explorers and eventually colonists brought with them.
Smallpox, influenza, measles, scarlet fever, malaria, whooping cough, typhus and chicken pox proved deadly to American Indians.
Since these diseases were commonplace in Europe, Europeans had a natural immunity to a number of them.
The Indians … not so lucky.
They had no resistance and they died by the tens of thousands.
By estimates, there were 18 million Native Americans living north of Mexico in what is now the United States and Canada prior to the European invasion.
It was interesting that prior to their arrival, American Indians were remarkably free of serious diseases, and they did not often die of disease.
When Europeans came to these shores, they brought death.
The death tolls often reached 80 to 90 percent of the Indians who contracted these diseases, and entire villages vanished from the face of the Earth.
Of course, we know now one of the greatest defenses against any disease is a natural immunity within the body, that builds up over many years of contracting a malady, surviving it and reducing its affect on a population.
Or, in finding a vaccine to limit or eradicate the illness.
How will people fare as a new virus — coronavirus — sweeps the world?
That chapter in history is now being written.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
