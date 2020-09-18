God grant me the serenity to just hold on

Editor’s note: Some of us need a little serenity these days. This was originally published in December 2009.
One of my favorite movies in “Saving Grace,” a British comedy co-written by Scottish celebrity Craig Ferguson (of “The Late, Late Show With Craig Ferguson” fame).
The premise of the story is a widow discovers her cheating husband left her nothing but debt. As this frumpy housewife tries to figure out what to do, her pot-smoking gardener (Ferguson) suggests they secretly cultivate some marijuana, sell it in London, and make a fortune so she can settle all she owes. The whole town gets involved in the uproar, and I just fall off the sofa clutching my sides every time I watch it.
One of the notable scenes in this film is when the gardener’s girlfriend, who is less than happy about this joint venture, seeks out the local vicar for guidance.
His advice: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.”
I’ve heard this prayer many times, knowing that Alcoholics Anonymous has used it since the early 1940s.
But what I didn’t know was this prayer is actually an altered version of the original:
“God, give us grace to accept with serenity the things that cannot be changed, courage to change the things which should be changed, and the wisdom to distinguish the one from the other. Living one day at a time, enjoying one moment at a time, accepting hardship as a pathway to peace, taking, as Jesus did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it, trusting that You will make all things right, if I surrender to Your will, so that I may be reasonably happy in this life, and supremely happy with You forever in the next. Amen.”
Widely credited to German-American Reinhold Niebuhr, this prayer was one of his many writings in the 20th century.
Ironically, the so-called Serenity Prayer — plastered on everything from bookmarks and wall hangings to coffee mugs and T-shirts — isn’t what Niebuhr had in mind when he originally penned it. Some critics, in fact, say the Serenity Prayer is dumbing down of Niebuhr’s theology.
In an article in The Boston Globe, William Lee Miller wrote, “The prayer as Niebuhr wrote it was communal. He wrote, ‘God, grant us,’ not ‘me.’ Moreover, AA’s altered version refers merely to the things one ‘can’ change, rather than the things one ‘should’ change. This reduces the prayer strictly to an individual supplication, dependent on one’s own limited abilities. The AA version also eliminates praying for ‘grace’ and strikes straight for that soothing word ‘serenity,’ which in truth could almost have been dropped from the original version without much loss.”
Niebuhr was a Protestant preacher, descending from a long line of German ministers. He was born in Missouri, ministered in Michigan in early 1900s, and became a social activist and seminary professor in New York in mid-1900s.
Among his highly controversial beliefs was the separation of church and state. He strongly believed a church’s standards should not be enforced outside of the church community, as stated in a 1958 interview with journalist Mike Wallace.
Niebuhr was considered to be a leading voice of freedom against Hitler and the Cold War as well as a voice of equality, responsibility, and civil rights, even allegedly inspiring many figures including Martin Luther King Jr.
Yet, in today’s culture, he has been reduced to being the author of the Serenity Prayer. And even that actually might not be true.
Some researchers say they have traced the prayer’s origins back to a German theologian from the mid-1700s, or possibly the Italian friar St. Francis of Assisi (as noted in Dan Brown’s fiction novel “Angels & Demons”) who lived in the early 1200s.
Back to the film “Saving Grace,” the gardener’s girlfriend in response to the vicar’s counsel was that obtaining wisdom is the hard part of the prayer.
That brought to mind these verses from Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.”
I believe that’s good advice to hold onto.
