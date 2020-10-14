Do you fret, regret and sweat the small stuff? Think about it.
Do you spend too much time worrying about what is in the past? Do you waste time stewing about something you said or did or did not do? Are you anxious about what people think about you when you say things too quickly? Are you troubled by what people might say? Are you a “fritter”?
Grandma used to say that we need to stop “fritting” when she really meant fretting. She refused to waste even one minute on the “what if’s.” If she said or did something that she latter wished she had not done, she would quickly apologize and then forget it. Usually the other person could not even remember the incident anyway. I find that I am much too much like my grandmother. She was funny and saw something funny and fun in everything. Consequently, she and I both speak before we think. I would never ever intentionally hurt anyone’s feelings, but if they don’t know that I joke around an awful lot, they might be offended. One thing about me is I do not kid around with people I do not like. I am civil, but I don’t joke with them or be sarcastic unless we are friends. If I think for one second I need to apologize, I hop to it. Then I forget about it and hope the other person does too.
I have said before in my column that losing Jim was such a sadness for me. It was the end of a 45-year marriage made in heaven. When he passed, we both knew that neither of us had done or not done anything to hurt the other person in any way. We had absolutely no regrets! It has made grieving much more bearable. I never have to look back, wishing I had done something different.
I do, however, like many others, regret and fret over one thing in life: what and how much we eat. We know we should not eat certain things but we do anyway. While we are eating, it tastes wonderful, then when we step on the scales or put on certain clothes, we look back with regret and wish we had been faithful to our promise to ourselves.
The situation will not change by itself. We are the only one who can change what we do — or not do. We talk a lot about diet programs but, those conversations always seem to lead to wonderful recipes and off we go on another tangent. We talk big but do little to alter our predicament. We need to plan better and utilize time better. Must I go on?
I think too often people don’t realize how short and uncertain life can be. We should all plan like we will live forever and live like there is no tomorrow. We should not sweat the small stuff and remember that everything is the small stuff.
Erma Bombeck, a delightful author who wrote many humorous yet wise books, died of cancer several years ago. In one of her books, she listed several things she would do over if she had the chance. Sadly, she did not have that chance. None of us do. This is not a trial run. Here is Erma’s list:
If I Had My Life to Live Over
I would have gone to bed when I was sick instead of pretending the earth would go into a holding pattern if I weren’t there for the day.
I would have burned the pink candle sculpted like a rose before it melted in storage.
I would have talked less and listened more.
I would have invited friends over to dinner even if the carpet was stained, or the sofa faded.
I would have eaten the popcorn in the ‘good’ living room and worried much less about the dirt when someone wanted to light a fire in the fireplace.
I would have taken the time to listen to my grandfather ramble about his youth.
I would never have insisted the car windows be rolled up on a summer day because my hair had just been teased and sprayed.
I would have set on the lawn with my grass stains.
I would have cried and laughed less while watching television and more while watching life.
I would never have bought anything just because it was practical, wouldn’t show soil or was guaranteed to last a lifetime.
Instead of wishing away nine months of pregnancy, I’d have cherished every moment and realized that the wonderment growing inside me was the only chance in life to assist God in a miracle.
When my kids kissed me impetuously, I would never have said, “Later, now go get washed up for dinner.”
There would have been more “I love you” — more “I’m sorry.”
But mostly, given another shot at life, I would seize every minute — look at it and really see it. Live it ... and never give it back.
She continued with this advice: don’t sweat the small stuff. Don’t worry about who doesn’t like you, who has more, and who’s doing what. Instead, let’s cherish the relationships we have with those who do love us. Let’s think about what God has blessed us with, and what we are doing each day to promote ourselves mentally, physically, and emotionally because we all have one shot at this and then it is gone. Learn to write your hurts in the sand and to carve your blessings in stone.
I try to never sweat the small stuff. Some people get so upset if a dinner fails or the dessert doesn’t turn out perfect. Not me. I may mention it but not fret over it. Guests can always stop and get a hamburger or ice cream cone on the way home if they are still hungry.
Disregarding what I said earlier about dieting. This dessert hits the spot, since fall is in the air.
Pumpkin Praline Pie
1/3 cup nuts (walnuts or pecans) chopped
1/3 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons soft butter
1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
3 eggs, beaten
2/3 cup brown sugar
1 cup pumpkin
1 tablespoon flour
11/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup cream or whole milk
Cream the first three ingredients and press into pie shell. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over creamed mixture. Bake in 350-degree oven about one hour.
