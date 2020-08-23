Freedom's another word for nothing left to lose

Freedom. It’s a word being used, well, rather freely these days.
There are people who say asking them to wear a mask in public in the midst of the current global pandemic infringes on their freedom.
There’s even a local group referring to itself as the Enid Freedom Fighters, seeking the recall of Enid City Commissioner Ben Ezzell because he dared to push for a local mask mandate.
So are they fighting for freedom from wearing a mask or from allowing the elected representative of the city’s Ward 3 to do the job for which the majority of his constituents chose him?
On the other hand, it is wonderful that this group has the freedom to waste the city’s time trying to recall a volunteer public servant.
Freedom is like a multi-faceted gem held up to a bright light, tilt it this way and that and it flashes and shines, scattering a thousand colors and showing a different face at every turn.
Freedom isn’t absolute, it couldn’t be. Absolute freedom would very quickly descend into anarchy. It’s like building a house, you can construct it using whatever materials and methods you choose, but it must be assembled around a strong frame or it won’t stand for long.
We should be free to live our lives in safety, without fear of property crime or physical violence. In order to do so, however, we must adhere to a series of laws and rely on police agencies to enforce those regulations that keep our day-to-day existence from turning into some sort of pre-historic struggle for survival.
We should be free to live our lives in peace, without fear of hatred or discrimination. But just this past week some troubled soul put a note containing racial epithets on the window of the home of an African-American family who moved to Enid from Chicago so they could be safe. They should be safe here in our little town, but are they? Apparently not from the systemic racism that continues to plague our society.
We should be free from the ignorance and lack of empathy that leads one person to hate another because of the color of their skin. We are not there yet. Will we ever be?
We should be free from want, from hunger, from the basic needs that we all share in common — food, shelter, warmth in the winter and a cool place in the summer. But there are people right here in our little town who don’t have a place to lay their heads at night, who must rely on food pantries and free meal programs just to keep their bellies filled. And yet there is a tremendous wealth gap in this country.
According to the Pew Research Center, in 2018 the highest-earning 20% of U.S. households brought in 52% of all U.S. income, earning more than the other 80% combined.
We should be free to challenge the status quo, buck the system, speak out against the establishment. And we are, just as long as we do it within the framework of the laws of the land. Wave your banner, chant your slogans, express your righteous anger, but keep your rocks and bottles in your pocket. Not that all demonstrations must be totally peaceful. The folks in Boston in 1773 dumped some boxes of tea in the harbor, but didn’t sink the ships that tea came over on. Still, they managed to get their point across.
We should be free to express ourselves as we see fit. And we can, but nobody has to agree with us. However it seems in these days of instant media access and excessive reliance on so-called social media as a source of “news,” our tolerance level for dissenting opinions is at an all-time low.
A couple of years ago I got an angry email from a reader taking me to task for an opinion I expressed in one of my columns. I don’t recall the subject but the reader was particularly incensed with me and challenged some of the facts I had cited in support of my position, hoping apparently to draw me into a cyber debate of sorts.
I read and considered his words, decided there was no purpose in arguing with the writer of the email and replied by saying, “I guess we’ll just have to agree to disagree.”
You would think I had insulted his mother, the flag and apple pie. The reply was an excoriating attack on my integrity, not to mention my good sense. He may even have questioned my grooming habits, I don’t quite recall.
That said, I savor the freedoms this nation affords those of us lucky enough to call it home, but with those freedoms come certain responsibilities. We are expected to exercise our freedoms within society’s sturdy framework, to treat each other with respect and dignity, if not with love and compassion.
Even when we agree to disagree.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
