Finding your survival formula

Do you have a plan of survival? Think about it.
It is not that I know all the answers for living. I cannot even be in charge of some of my own actions sometimes. But I do have a sort of method to live by and I will share it with you.
I have shared many times how simply we lived when I was a kid in the country. We were not poor, we just did not have any money. But neither did anyone else during that time. We were happy and had plenty to eat and kept busy and content. During that time I learned to live beneath my means. Just because I had money in my pocket I didn’t have to spend it. Saved it for a rainy day.
We borrowed things from our neighbors when absolutely necessary, but we always returned it in better condition than we borrowed it. Any tools were returned clean. Any machinery was in top condition. We wasted no time in returning it after we used it and always paid back with some kind of baked goods or garden produce. We expressed deep appreciation. Books were shared back and forth and were always returned immediately.
No matter what the circumstance we are in, we need to take a 10-minute walk every day, rain or shine, snow or sleet. That brisk air will wake us up and give us energy to do what has to be done. Somehow a walk in nature will clear our heads and make everything better and bearable.
Even though we cannot visit face to face, we can still talk on the phone. Now, more than ever, we need to talk less and listen more. I have a friend who has recently been diagnosed with cancer. I need to listen to her and just pray as she talks. Listen with love it is called. That is difficult for me as I love to talk and during this period of confinement I really miss seeing people. I do enjoy phoning loved ones but it is not the same. Everyone has a problem of some kind and I need to really listen without giving advice.
We all feel confined and for good reason, but it is not always easy to find time to be alone — I mean really be alone with your own thoughts. But even being house-bound, I try to take some time to be alone every day. I find that morning is a wonderful time before the day really begins, to read my Bible and pray (and listen) and think. Morning is when I decide what I will do that day and what it will take to accomplish the task. I am not much for television early in the morning so it is a lovely, quiet time before coffee on the patio. Hearing the birds every morning is true music and so relaxing. The Baltimore Orioles come each morning for their jelly and drink. What a joy!
One thing I have learned as I get older (and older) is that life is not always fair. Lovely people get sick. Babies have cancer and die. Well- meaning people lose their jobs and have financial problems. Unexpected fires happen in homes and businesses. Car accidents happen. Many things occur to wonderful people who do not deserve what happens to them. Then is the time that our faith is tested and we know that we are not singled out to have a setback. We are always, always in our Lord’s care and He will give us strength to get through anything. He is fair. Life sometimes is not.
It is difficult to write this because of the sheltering we have done since early March, but it is important to live in the moment. Many times it is hard to do. We are confused, lonely, tired, sad, concerned about others. Many have been hungry and find it hard to home-school young children day in and day out. Many have had their jobs cut, if only temporarily, and have little or no income and little back-up funds. Yet, we have no choice but to live in the present. Make the most of the time we have and keep busy doing something ... anything useful. Read, sweep, dust something, cook, sing, talk to the dog, the list goes on ... and we must do the same. This too shall pass and we will survive.
Now is the time to not sweat the small stuff. Whether the laundry gets done today or we have to make gravy with biscuits for supper, or we have to call a person we owe and explain our plight or whatever it is, don’t sweat it! Most people are understanding and will be lenient and caring and understand our problem if we visit with them in earnest. I really believe we will come through all this pandemic and virus and see the light again.
We will learn from our experiences and be better for it. We will never again live beyond our means. We will listen more and talk less. We will be more prepared and borrow less. We will cherish the times we can be alone to pray and think and remember. We will do for others with no thought of being rewarded. We will value time and never give up or give out. We will live in the present and appreciate every minute of every hour of every day. We will not sweat the small stuff and we will remember that everything is small stuff, compared to the love of family and friends and our relationship with our Lord and Savior.
So get up every morning, shower, dress, pray without ceasing, have a work/play plan, stay strong, have faith, keep believing and NEVER LOSE HOPE.
A wise person once said, “I think that when the dust settles, we will realize how very little we need, how very much we actually have and the true value of human connection.” We already know what is essential — Jesus! Faith does not mean trusting God to stop the storm (or coronavirus), but trusting Him to strengthen us as we walk through this storm or illness. The greater the mountain, the greater the miracle. God’s got this!
It is easy for me to preach about current troubles when I have not been ill and have a full pantry and a warm bed, but I have been in your shoes when we were not sure of tomorrow, and I know that we are in good hands. We will survive. We will overcome. Trust God. It will be OK soon. Stay busy in that kitchen or wherever.
This steak recipe is easier than a bunch of them I have seen and to us it is just as good. Wonderful on creamy mashed potatoes.
Swiss Steak
11/2 pound round steak
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 (15 ounce) can stewed tomatoes
Season tenderized steak with salt and garlic powder. Dip in flour and brown in a little oil. Pour half of tomatoes in crock pot. Place steak over tomatoes. Pour remaining tomatoes over steak. Cover and cook on medium or low until tender, about two hours.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.