My apologies. It’s been a while since I’ve sat at my computer to draft a column for you.
It’s not that I’ve not been inspired by what God’s done in my life. It’s just that life has seemingly continued rolling on at a faster clip than I’ve been able to document.
At the risk of sounding like a therapist, I decided to give myself permission as of late to let bygones be bygones.
If something doesn’t get done, I’m not being too hard on myself about setting a deadline and accomplishing it. It will get done when it does.
It’s been pretty freeing.
Another thing that’s been pretty freeing? Letting go and letting God.
It’s extremely easy to get caught up in the strife and turmoil ratcheting up in America. Unless you live under a rock or don’t regularly interact with other humans, we are inundated to all kinds of ungodly things day in and day out.
There is a steady stream of sin pouring over us, and sometimes there is no avoiding the exposure.
It can be really disheartening to see what’s happening, especially if you remember a more idyllic time, one in which right was right and wrong was wrong.
Sandi Patty and Wayne Watson released a duet in 1990 called “Another Time Another Place.” They sang about growing tired of earthly things that promise peace but furnish pain and waiting for a better time and a better place:
“I’m waiting for another and another place/Where all my hopes and dreams will be captured with/One look at Jesus’ face/Oh, my heart’s been burning, my soul keeps yearning/Sometimes I can hardly wait for that sweet, sweet someday/When I’ll be swept away to another time and another place.”
Peace can seem elusive when everyone and/or everything batters you from all angles.
Fortunately, all we have to do is turn to Him and His Word to locate the true promises of peace!
Jesus spoke of peace to his disciples in the book of John:
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.” — John 14:27
“I have said these things to you, that in me, you may have peace. In the world, you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” — John 16:33
Paul chimed in, adding there is joy, peace, and hope when you trust in Christ, for Christ himself is our peace. (Romans 15:13, Ephesians 2:14) Peace leads to joy, says Proverbs 12:20.
Furthermore, according to Paul, the peace of God surpasses all understanding and will guard our hearts and minds. (Philippians 4:7) And the Lord of Peace provides us peace all the time. (2 Thessalonians 3:16)
It is important to note that in order to find peace and joy, we must fix our eyes on Jesus and keep them there. Any time we waver, like Peter did walking on the water, we will begin to sink into despair.
Colossians 3 simply says set your focus on Him: “Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. For you died, and your life is now hidden with Christ in God. When Christ, who is your life, appears, then you also will appear with him in glory. Put to death, therefore, whatever belongs to your earthly nature: sexual immorality, impurity, lust, evil desires and greed, which is idolatry. ... you must rid yourselves of all such things as these: anger, rage, malice, slander, and filthy language from your lips. ... clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.”
The takeaway here is daily set your focus on Him and daily remove the distractions that would try to keep you from that focus.
“To Him who is able to keep you from falling and to present you before His glorious presence without fault and with great joy.” — Jude 24
Contact Ruth Ann Replogle at www.facebook.com/JustHoldOnRR or justholdonrr@gmail.com
