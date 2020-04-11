Economic impact of pandemics

“Spanish influenza moved across the United States in the same way as the pioneers had, for it followed their trails which had become railroads … the pandemic started along the axis from Massachusetts to Virginia … leaped the Appalachians … positioned along the inland waterways … it jumped clear across the Plains and the Rockies to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Then, with secure bases on both coasts … took its time to seep into every niche and corner of America.” ~ Alfred Crosby, “America’s Forgotten Pandemic: The Influenza of 1918.
Since the novel coronavirus, which spawned COVID-19, has seeped into every corner of America, and virtually every corner of the globe, we are faced with something none of us has ever faced before — unless, of course, you are an octogenarian now and an infant in 1918.
Not only is every American in the so-called middle and lower classes of economic society having to worry about getting sick and either losing their life or having the virus ruin health for years to come, but millions upon millions are losing their jobs — their livelihoods to feed and house themselves and their families.
It should be obvious, even to the most hardened non-believing COVID-19 agnostic, that every American will be and has been affected in some way by this disease pandemic.
We have scant direct knowledge of what to expect in coming days, weeks and months as to how the health care system in America will ultimately succeed or be overwhelmed, much as it was in 1918 and 1919, when the worst pandemic since the Black Death of the Middle Ages nearly killed off all of Europe.
We can never know what it was like during the Black Death in an economic sense, since very little was written about what that mass death-by-disease caused on economies back then.
Strictly speaking, there weren’t economies, just royalty, landlords and peasant serfs working the land.
We might as well admit it, because it certainly has been apparent — we now are world dependent when it comes to our economic way of living. When one portion of that dependence on food and services breaks down, everyone suffers.
Americans are as dependent on some foreign goods and materials as any nation on Earth, and we have been for some time.
But, in 1918, as the effects of the First World War hit much of the globe in the face, it was a much different time, a much different economic structure.
In November of 2007, Thomas A. Garrett, who was assistant vice president and economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, published a paper titled “Economic Effects of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic: Implications for a Modern-day Pandemic.”
It is extremely informative and enlightening as to what we today are facing with COVID-19.
While our pandemic pales thus far to the world death toll of 50 million to 100 million people dead from the mis-named Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, it quite literally has had a far greater effect on our economy in just weeks, as compared to the Spanish Flu.
In Garrett’s paper, he states that health care is irrelevant for America unless there are systems in place to ensure that a pandemic will not knock out health-care provision and prevent the rapid disposal of the dead in cities, such as happened in Philadelphia in the fall of 1918.
With troops coming home from the war to that city, a great parade was held to sell war bonds. From that single event, exacerbated by medical leaves of soldiers from the war, the paper stated that if medical staff succumbs to influenza, and facilities are overwhelmed, the duration and severity of a pandemic will be increased.
In Philadelphia during the 1918 pandemic, “the city morgue had as many as 10 times as many bodies as coffins.” City government nearly collapsed.
Just on our Friday morning news, officials in New York City were being forced to dig mass graves for people unclaimed by relatives, and bury the dead from COVID-19, which has devastated America’s greatest city.
Garrett goes on in his writings to compare the differences of the Spanish Flu and some future pandemic.
He wrote that a greater percentage of the U.S. population now is considered urban — some 80%.
People are packed together much more today in cities all across the continent. Back in 1918, only 51% of Americans were considered urban.
And still, despite the more small town, agrarian makeup of the United States in 1918, some 675,000 Americans died of Spanish Flu.
As of today, fully 10% of Americans have lost their jobs, and more layoffs seem imminent until we try to get a handle on this latest pandemic.
We may have far fewer deaths ... but the economic impact might be felt for years to come.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
