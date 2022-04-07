Do you remember dial-up internet? I recently did a writing prompt and it sparked my thoughts on my childhood and the technology I grew up with. From my Tamagotchi, to my portable CD player, and Hit Clips.
But I also grew up in the days of dial-up, watching the oblong rectangles light up one-by-one, with the annoying screeching soundtracks and bippity-boppity-boo sounds. Only the spell for this pumpkin carriage didn’t always turn out right. More often than not, it was missing one of its wheels, and you had to dial up the internet connection all over again.
In any case, this week is National Library Week, and this year’s theme is “Connect with your Library.” The days of beepers and dial-up may be no more, but we’re still connecting. Whether that’s in-person, texting a librarian, sending an email, or using a 5G connection.
But what’s the history of the Enid Public Library connecting with Enid? With my research senses tingling, I set off to dig deeper into EPL’s rich history.
The library gets its roots from the Enid Study Club, a group of women who set about establishing Enid’s first library in 1899. A plaque listing the group members can be found at the library. It began as a small reading room in a rented space at 120 N. Independence. In 1905, the city agreed to take over the responsibility of the library.
Funding from the Carnegie Foundation helped open the Enid Carnegie Library on Aug. 1, 1910, at 402 N. Independence. It wasn’t long, however, before the building, the Great Depression and other factors revealed the need for a new library.
But not everyone agreed, and the first bond issue failed. I found an old ad the Friends of the Enid Public Library ran in the newspaper at the time. The headline read, “Let’s Face it … it’s time to change models,” with a picture of a broken-down car leaking and a person looking on sadly.
In 1959, the library merged with the county library, and finally, in August of 1963, the bond issue for a new library passed. D.A. Smith was the architect and H.B. Bass the builder. Construction began in 1963 and on Sept. 16, 1964, Director Jean Harrington accepted the keys to the library.
Since then, the library has undergone various changes, from dealing with flood damage in 2007 that led to a brief stint in Oakwood Mall. In 2010, the library’s interior received an upgrade to the San Jose Way design. And, most recently, it was the addition of the study rooms and Makerspace in 2015 as well as the Marquis James Room remodel in 2015. And in 2016, the library (and author Marquis James) were recognized as a Literary Landmark.
Though the library has gone through many changes, it’s been an integral part of the Enid community since 1899. And what better way to discover more about the library than National Library Week. Be sure to stop by and check out our “History of EPL” display in the library lobby.
So, whether it’s connecting with dial-up or the newest generation of mobile network, the library can’t wait to connect with you — this week and all others to come.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.