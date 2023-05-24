Has your zip zapped? Is your pep pooped? Is your energy exhausted? Think about it.
It is a mystery to me why little kids have so much energy, and they don’t need it. But as we get older and need it, our energy has waned, and we have so little. Somehow it is not evenly distributed.
During a busy time of year, like Christmas, it seems we run out of steam so easily. The same can be said for New Year’s, Valentine’s, spring, the end of school, Independence Day, Labor Day, the beginning of school, Thanksgiving, every season, birthdays and Christmas all over again. There is no slack time.
In summer, we tell ourselves and others that we will have more time when the kids get back in school. But during the year, we convince ourselves that things will slow down in the summer.
NOT! There are no slow times.
Nothing takes the wind out our sails like the heat of summers in Oklahoma. We almost get sick when we go out of a real cool building to get into our cars. It is like sticking our heads in a bake oven. We almost suffocate. It really does take away our energy and enthusiasm.
Oklahoma winters when they are icy and we are marooned in our houses with snow on our walks and we can hardly get to the mail box, is another reason (excuse) to be fatigued. It is similar to wanting to take our walks outside. In the summer it is much too hot, or the bugs are too bad or something. Then in the winter it is not safe underfoot or something else. Do we look for an excuse for our exhaustion?
Let’s face it ... our zip has zapped! We don’t have the vigor or stamina we once had. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak. We want to do things, but we just cannot find the power within to execute our plans. It seems to me also that as we get older, it takes as long to rest up as it does to get tired. What a vicious circle.
I have always marveled at those “go-getters” who plan ahead and get things done. They are organized, serene and busy. Our forefathers had to be planners and hard workers to accomplish the many daily tasks they did just for survival. Our grandmothers never sat still a minute. They always had a basket of mending or knitting or did fancy embroidery or something when they were “resting.”
Even after the sun went down, they stayed busy by lamp light. Our grandfathers read or whittled and made things for around the house in their “spare time” after the work of the day was done. (I still have a rolling pen my grandpa whittled for Grandma during one long winter. What a treasure!) Even their “down time” was not wasted. No matter how tired, they stayed busy.
Pioneer people, and that includes me when I was young, had no labor-saving devices. They (we) pumped all the water they used for bathing, laundry, household chores and cooking. I just loved to pump water, just loved it. I cannot believe I enjoyed it so much, but that was my job and I could stand on the well curb until my arms gave out pumping enough for laundry day. (That was back when I had lots of energy and was not too bright.) Some neighbors had no dug well, so they had to carry water from a spring. We were lucky.
Pioneers also grew their own vegetables and fruits and put them up for winter. They raised their own beef and pork and butchered and cured or canned or dried the meat. They made all their own clothes and mended socks and shoes until there was no wear left in them.
Yet, never once did I hear my grandparents or parents complain about being tired or exhausted or weary or aching or anything else. That just went with the territory. They may have experienced those symptoms, but they didn’t voice them like we do nowadays. Every sunup brought new energy and vigor and vitality. Sundown always brought time for a game of checkers or to play or talk to us. Tired was good. That indicated that they had accomplished a full day’s work.
I am certainly not referring to those who are truly ill or do not feel well. They have a legitimate reason. For them I pray for lots of rest and healing. They need time off to recover. However, if we are physically able, it is time to set our minds to doing something ... and then do it. If we believe we can, we are halfway there. Getting started is the most difficult part. I am just surprised at those who are capable and well, and still waste time. Benjamin Franklin was credited with saying, “Dost thou love life? Then do not squander time, for that is the stuff life is made of.”
Mother used to say, “There is no rest for the wicked, and the righteous don’t have time.”
Even if we are exhausted, faint, fatigued, spent, weary, worn, zapped, pooped, tired, or just bored, our minds pretty much control us. If we believe we are fine, it is surprising how we soon feel better. Spending time with people who exude energy and enthusiasm makes us feel better. Exercise revives us and helps us feel less tired. Good food rebuilds our bodies and helps cure many ailments and helps us get our old zip back on track. Be sure and save some energy to make these wonderfully healthy rolls.
Whole Wheat Rolls/Bread
1 package dry yeast
1½ cups lukewarm water (105 to 115 degrees)
¼ cup molasses
¼ cup honey
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon salt
3 to 4 cups whole wheat flour
- In large bowl combine yeast and water. Allow yeast to dissolve five minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in honey and molasses, oil and salt. Add half of flour and beat until smooth. Cover and let set about 20 minutes. Then add remaining flour until dough is stiff. Knead on floured surface until smooth. Oil sides and bottom of mixing bowl. Place dough in bowl and turn to coat top. Cover and let rise until double in bulk. Make into rolls (about a dozen) or one loaf. For rolls: place about 2 inches apart on cookie sheet. For loaf, place in greased loaf pan. Cover and let rise again until double in bulk. Bake in 350-degree oven until golden brown, about 25-30 minutes. Time will be different for rolls or loaf.
- When I make these rolls, I stir in
½ cup finely diced dried apricots and ½
- cup golden raisins and a hand full of chopped nuts with last flour addition.
