By David Christy
Enid News & Eagle”Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.” ~ David Christy
A good nap is worth a thousand words, but looking at a blank computer screen can be daunting, particularly when you have just gone through a software change in the way we input and design this newspaper.
I needed some zzzzzz’s.
Also, news on COVID-19 gets worse by the day, and I’m wondering if a look back on the fall of the Roman Empire might give Americans a clue to what we may be seeing as a potential tipping point for the end of the rise of the United States.
Sorry, I know that’s a dark possibility, but things sure don’t look good with this deadly disease. And, the political climate and presidential change has America looking quite shaky as to our future.
We look Third Worldly.
The Roman Empire’s fall is a cautionary tale of what can happen to a seemingly invincible, unstoppable reign of the mightiest mega-nation the Earth had ever seen when the vast empire of Rome ruled much of the globe. We still see Roman influences today, many times unearthed by archaeologists or just simply rediscovered, like the aqueduct, paved roads or even arches.
That may seem inconsequential, but the Roman Empire, for all its faults as it built power, and as it eventually ebbed and all but died, did about as much good for this old world as it did bad — many times at the point of a sword or ballista.
Now, the empire lasted at least 1,000 years, which makes the reign of the United States as a super power look puny. Of course, Rome did it during an age when peoples and their budding nations were only really forming, and not the well-defined countries of today’s world.
France, Germany, England, et al. were not countries during the empire of Rome.
Tribes kind of had to band together to eventually become countries just to counter the Roman influence, which tended towards conquering peoples, and then kind of settling them down.
It was tough love.
Defining the Roman Empire is easy. It was one of the greatest and most influential civilizations in the world for 10 centuries. And, like some things in history, it’s really hard to trace the exact rise of Rome, and in particular its fall.
Don’t believe that Rome had an influence on us today? Look at your calendar. Scholars believe March was named for Mars, the Roman god of war, since ancient Romans insisted all wars cease during the time of celebration between the old and new years. March was the first month of the new year in ancient Rome.
Numa Pompilius was the legendary second king of Rome, and he gave the calendar (which originally was 10 months, not 12) January — January for Janus, the god of beginnings and endings — and February was added in about 690 B.C., named for the celebration festival Februa.
Funny how we still use pagan influence in our everyday lives without even realizing it. It seems disquieting we are in the month of November and few Americans even know they are using pagan, Roman gods for some months of the year.
And, how about November and December, our most traveled and revered holiday months of the year, consuming Thanksgiving and Christmas and into New Year’s Day?
The Romans gave us Latin, and the last four months of our calendar year come from the Latin and the influence of Greek gods. September comes from septum, Latin for seven; October is octo, for eight; November comes from novem, Latin for nine; December, as you would expect, is from decem, Latin for 10.
May was named for Maia, an earth goddess of growing plants, while June was named for the Roman’s queen of the gods — Juno — who was the patroness of marriage and weddings. Today, June weddings are the standard for young brides. A pagan-influenced ritual, it seems.
Now, it’s July and August that really see the quintessential influence of the Roman Empire.
The month of July, which is reserved for our most patriotic of holidays — the Fourth of July and celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence from England — was named after Julius Caesar in 44 B.C. That was just mere years before the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, and the unfolding of a religion that eventually would help transform the old Roman Empire and replace its many, many pagan gods.
August was named for Caesar Augustus in 8 B.C. Caesar Augustus, as you will remember from the Bible, ruled when Jesus was born into this world.
It is ironic we still use months of our 12-month calendar today, named for pagan gods.
And, it is also ironic that Christianity began and blossomed under the rule of the great Roman Empire.
History can be most interesting like that.
