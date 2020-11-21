Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Christy is news editor in charge of the layout desk and a columnist for the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his blog at www.davidchristyhistoricallyspeaking.blogspot.com/

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for David? Send an email to davidc@enidnews.com.