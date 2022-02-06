In case you missed it, the week before last was National Spouses Day — the day set aside to celebrate the love between two spouses with time instead of gifts, which tells me that whoever thought this whole thing up must be a real cheapskate.
Regardless, National Spouses Day began in the mid-1980s to remind spouses to spend time together, to reconnect and to say those three little words “What’s for dinner?” No? Oh, sure, the other one. “What time’s dinner?”
Just kidding. I know the three little words that count are, of course, “I love you,” and I for one don’t say them enough.
I have been a spouse for the vast majority of my 69 years. It is hard to remember a time when I wasn’t a spouse. Of course on occasion it is hard for me to remember to zip my pants in the morning, too.
Being a spouse means never having to say you’re sorry — at least no more than 100 times a day, anyway.
As a spouse you are one half of the entity that ceased to be you and became us the moment you said “I do.”Being a spouse means putting the other person in your marriage first.
The folks who came up with National Spouses Day have a list of suggestions for how to celebrate the occasion, which include spending time together, going for a walk, looking at old photo albums, expressing your thankfulness for your spouse, enjoying each other’s company, eating dinner together and playing games together.
My bride and I are OK with everything but the playing games stuff. She refuses to play Scrabble with me and I will not play Clue with her. I suppose we’re both too competitive.
As retirees we spend a great deal of time together, like virtually all of our waking hours (as well as our sleeping ones), so that is nothing unusual. And we do enjoy each other’s company.
As far as expressing thankfulness, let me count the ways, to quote Elizabeth Barrett Browning, “I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach, when feeling out of sight. For the ends of being and ideal grace. I love thee to the level of every day’s most quiet need, by sun and candlelight.”
Wow, Liz could really write. Who knew?
Anyway, I love my spouse because she puts up with all my nonsense, she overlooks my foibles and she doesn’t count my shortcomings, or if she does she keeps it to herself and doesn’t throw them up in my face.
I love her because no matter what stupid or thoughtless things I do, she hasn’t thrown me out (yet). I love her because she seems oblivious to the fact I have lost my hair and gained a passel of pounds since we first met.
I love her for not kicking me out of bed for robbing the covers on a cold winter’s night.
I love her because she is so darn optimistic, always willing to talk me down off the ledge when I overreact to one of life’s crises. Her outlook is always sunny, while mine is partly cloudy at best.
I love her because of all the quiet time we spend together, though it is often punctuated by snoring as we both snooze in front of the TV.
I love her because I can’t imagine life without her. I refuse to, as a matter of fact. The thought is too frightening and depressing.
As an only child I never thought I could care as much about someone else as I do about myself, but I do. Spousehood will do that to you.
Lest you think I am writing this only because I missed National Spouses Day and am simply trying to make up for it — you wouldn’t be entirely wrong. But I also simply wanted to say thank you to my bride for always being there for me, no matter the circumstances.
When we were both working, she as a teacher working days and me as a sports writer or news editor working nights and weekends, we hardly saw each other. I regret every one of those hours we spent apart.
So now we are making up for lost time. Our journey together has not always been a smooth one, but we have weathered the bumps in the road of life.
Happy belated National Spouses Day, dear. Where’s my gift? Oh that’s right. Darn.
