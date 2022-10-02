By Jeff Mullin
You say you want a revolution?
The Beatles asked that question in August of 1968, with their song “Revolution,” released as the B side of the “Hey Jude” single.
“You say you want a revolution, well, you know, we’d all love to change the world,” the song begins.
That is a particularly appropriate sentiment these days, with a couple of prominent revolutions going on.
In Iran, a nation under the thumb of a repressive Islamic regime, protesters are filling the streets following the death of a young woman at the hands of the country’s so-called “morality police,” or Guidance Patrol.
The woman, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, died last month while being held by the morality police. Her crime? Improperly wearing a hijab, the traditional head covering sported by many Muslim women.
The Iranian government says she died of a heart attack brought on by a pre-existing condition. Amini’s family denies she had any such condition. Other women who were arrested with her said she was severely beaten in the back of a Guidance Patrol van. She died after two days in a coma.
The stated purpose of the Guidance Patrol is to “promote virtue and prevent vice.” I guess that translates into “beating a young woman to death for not wearing clothing approved of by the state.”
Legislating morality is a long-standing tradition in Iran, at least when it comes to women.
“In several areas of their lives, including in marriage, divorce, employment and culture, Iranian women are either restricted or need permission from their husbands or paternal guardians, depriving them of their autonomy and human dignity,” said U.N. expert Javaid Rehman, who classified women in Iran as “second-class citizens.”
For his part, Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi says Amini’s death has “saddened all.” Not as much as it has saddened her family, I would wager.
Mahsa’s father, Amjad Amini, expressed his grief and anger to the BBC.
“They’re lying. They’re telling lies. Everything is a lie … no matter how much I begged, they wouldn’t let me see my daughter,” he said.
Her brother, Kiarash, was there when she was detained. He was told she had been beaten.
“My son begged them not to take her,” Amjad said, “but he was beaten too, his clothes were ripped off.”
Amini’s death has sparked a revolution, of sorts, in Iran, a movement led primarily by women. According to Iranian state media, 41 people, including police and soldiers, have been killed since the protests began and more than 1,200 have been arrested. Human rights groups have offered a much higher estimate of the death toll, saying at least 76 protestors have been killed by security forces.
Protests have included women cutting their hair or shaving their heads, an act normally undertaken in times of mourning. Many also have burned their hijabs. Protesters have been heard to yell, “Women, life, freedom.”
In Russia, the revolution is of a different sort. Since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February, there have been protests against the war held across the country, but they are becoming more frequent since dictator Vladimir Putin announced plans to draft 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine.
Russians are taking to the streets and many Russian men are taking to the roads, the air and the seas to escape Putin’s edict.
In St. Petersburg, one young man told the BBC, “I don’t want to go to war for Putin.”
Two nations, two repressive governments, two protests that are, sadly, likely doomed to fail. Dissent is anathema to despots. They prefer order, everybody moving in lockstep, good little drones bending to the will of the state. Remember Tiananmen Square, 1989, when a nascent revolution was violently squashed by the Communist government?
The word freedom is an obscenity to those who rule with an iron fist. And that’s what these protests in Iran and Russia are about, at their core, freedom. In Iran it is freedom for women from ancient restrictions about dress and behavior. In Russia it is about freedom from being conscripted into fighting a war nobody wants, save Putin himself.
America is the land of freedom, a fact many of us take for granted. Abortion rights already have been restricted and voting rights are in the cross-hairs. On Jan. 6, 2021, a group unhappy with the presidential election attempted to stage a coup.
Perhaps you agree with these restrictions. Perhaps you support the Jan. 6 insurgents. That is your right as an American. But limiting freedom is like chipping ice off a large block. Eventually you are left with nothing.
You say you want a revolution?
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
