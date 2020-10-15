COLUMN: You got that right, Joe

Rarely do we get such a moment of candor. Well, at least shall we say it was off script.
But Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden uttered maybe the most honest words he has delivered since he began running for the office when asked about whether those who say they are better off under Trump should vote for him. In answering it, he pretty much cast aside better than half of potential voters.
During a campaign stop in Ohio, Biden was being questioned by Kyle Inskeep, a reporter for WKRC-TV in Cincinnati about a recent Gallup poll.
“Fifty-six percent of Americans said they are better off today than they were four years ago under the Obama-Biden administration. So, why should people who feel that they are better off today under the Trump administration vote for you?” Inskeep asked.
“Well, if they think that, they probably shouldn’t,” Biden said.
It’s not often, in fact this may be the first time ever for this column, but you know what? Joe got that right.
He then tried to recover, but failed miserably, including quoting the wrong figure back to the reporter.
“They think — 54 percent of the American people believe they’re better off economically today than they were under our administration?,” he said. “Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly.”
Don’t believe your IRA, don’t believe your 401(k) . After all, who are you going to believe, your lying eyes or Biden?
It’s pretty rich of course that Biden, of all people, accuses the American public of not having a good memory.
While in Ohio this week, he again stated incorrectly which office he was seeking.
At a Toledo campaign stop on Monday Biden declared “That’s why I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.” If you think you have heard him say that before, you are right.
In February, while campaigning in South Carolina he made a similar gaffe.
“My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democrat candidate for the United States Senate,” he said. “Look me over — if you like what you see, help out, if not vote for the other guy. Give me a look though, OK?”
Also on Monday Biden appeared to have forgotten Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s name.
In fairness, he started out well enough. When asked about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and whether her faith should be part of the confirmation hearings he gave a remarkably (for him) cogent reply.
“No, her faith should not be considered,” Biden said. “I don’t think there’s any questions about her faith.” He then waded into the weeds and promptly got lost.
“You may remember I got in trouble when we were running against the senator, who was a Mormon, he was a governor, OK? And I took him on, and nobody’s faith should be questioned.”
First, it’s really hard to figure out what he is saying there, but that is nothing new. The name of course he was struggling to recall was Romney’s. Romney ran for president as the Republican nominee (something the GOP has come to regret more deeply each day) against Obama in 2012.
That was one of just a litany of missteps and gaffes Biden has delivered since he began campaigning. Something the national media appears to go to great lengths to avoid reporting.
Oh, he also recently forgot which state he was in (again).
While we are fed a steady diet of polls supposedly showing Biden with a big lead, that really doesn’t jibe with some other recent numbers in the Gallup poll.
In that same poll, respondents when asked, regardless of who they support, believe will win the election, 56% thought Trump would, while only 40% said that Biden would win.
Such a low number for Biden would suggest a significant enthusiasm gap between Trump and Biden voters. If the enthusiasm was truly there, it should be reflected in election result expectations.
Then there is also again the eye test. One only needs to compare rally attendance to get a sense of voter enthusiasm.
While Trump and Pence packed them in at separate rallies in Florida and Ohio, the Biden campaign struggled to assemble enough people to fill a parking lot.
As the New York Post reported, Biden spoke to a gathering of “around 30 socially distanced cars in a half-empty Toledo parking lot,” while simultaneously Vice President Mike Pence was speaking to “hundreds of supporters” in Ohio’s capitol city, Columbus.
The paper also reported Biden’s address was “derailed” by Trump supporters who gathered on a street corner chanting “four more years.”
It wasn’t just Ohio where Biden struggled to gather a crowd. Earlier in Arizona, KSAZ-TV reporter Nicole Garcia was struck by the lack of attendees at a Biden-Harris campaign event.
“Not a lot of fanfare out here,” Garcia reported. “There’s really not much to see. I’ll step out of the way, but it’s kinda boring out here. So, it’s not your typical presidential campaign event; we don’t see people rallying outside, we don’t see signs or really much of what’s going on.”
When she stepped away there was nothing to see. Literally.
It seems many voters may indeed be taking Biden’s own advice.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
