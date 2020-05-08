I’ve found technology to be a superb help when writing this column, or doing tasks in the newsroom in producing a daily paper that were in the Buck Rogers area of reality when I was first introduced to the family weekly Waukomis newspaper business those many years ago.
It seems like I’ve been doing this forever. And, well, I’ve have been, since I was 12 years old, and professionally since I was 15.
Maybe not Buck Rogers, more Capt. Kirk and the Starship Enterprise — when they used those flip-communicators which we have now passed on by with just a mini-computer smartphone or laptop that you can call people on, and talk face to face if that’s what’s needed.
But, I digress.
Sorry, always wanted to use that phrase once in a column. There, now I’ve checked another thing off my list.
This column is not about today, it’s about yesterday … many yesterdays.
It occurred to me, as things do lately and with exponential frequency, that it’s still the little things that make life — the good memories and the bad.
We hopefully learn from the bad, and sometimes after the bad has gone, we look back and think maybe those memories weren’t nearly as bad as we thought at the time.
Time is a great healer, the impetus for us to remember fond memories, and sometimes make them happen again.
Yet, have you noticed, they are never the same. Why is that?
It’s our age, our perspective and the passing of time. It’s the enduring fact that all people change, all situations change.
I want to feel like I did when I was a kid as I sat there on my bicycle watching a train slowly pass by the old long-gone depot in Waukomis.
Watching a train pass slowly by is the same today as it was when I was 10.
Sort of.
We long to remember these little slices of our past, the fleeting moments we get when good memories flood over us, and we wish the feeling would last ... but it doesn’t. And we are disappointed.
Yet, it was a nice feeling nonetheless.
After I go to the local gun range, I always feel like a million dollars. Of course, the feeling doesn’t last, but it stirs up memories of going out and shooting .22s in the country on a warm, sunny summer day with your best friend from school.
Nothing to worry about, no job to get to, no thoughts other than having fun and burning powder and trying to hit some far-off dirt-crusted Coke can.
There was no smallpox or polio, tetanus or diphtheria to worry about. You’d had all your shots.
That’s what grownups did. They worried and made you stand in line at school and get shots.
Every.
Single.
Year.
On a summer day out in the countryside, hunger and thirst didn’t enter into it. At least I don’t have those memories. Only having fun. That was a big thing when I was a kid. How about you? Ever remember those good things?
They weren’t big things, life-changing experiences, but they made my mind smile and wish I could go back in time and relive them.
But, I can’t, so I tuck those good times into the recesses of my memory. I like to call it those brief times when my mind, my memories smile back on me and cheer me up.
And, I know why, but I don’t know why at the same time. I always wonder, how lucky was I to experience these things in my life. And do others experience similar memories?
I know I increasingly enjoy boring others with my reminisces, but I like others to share theirs with me. Like I’ve said in the past, I want to know everything possible before I pass into the pages of my family history.
And, after a certain age, the things we’ve accumulated in our lives, the stuff tucked in basements or attics, garages or storage units, aren’t the things we really love. It’s always those memories.
Or, maybe one of those things, those items remind us of a good memory. That’s probably why I kept my old .22-caliber single-shot Marlin rifle still tucked away in a closet.
I haven’t shot it in decades, because it’s just not the same. But, I still keep it.
Funny what our memories sometimes do for us.
Out of the blue, middle son Andrew texted me this week asking if I still had my old Ruger .22 rifle, and he said he had a vivid memory of me taking him and youngest son Alan out to a pond southwest of Waukomis and shooting that .22 rifle.
It wasn’t a big thing, but it was a big thing to him.
I vividly remember that day too.
Maybe … it was a big thing.
