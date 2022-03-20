For the past few weeks, Americans have been horrified by images coming out of Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion of that democratic nation.
We have been horrified by the sight of residential buildings, hospitals, maternity wards and schools being destroyed by bombs and missiles. We have been horrified by scenes of chaos and panic, of death and devastation, of grief and fear.
We have watched as women and children have walked for miles, then crowded into overflowing trains, all in hopes of escaping the fighting and reaching safety in neighboring countries.
We have been horrified by the sounds of sobbing coming from men, women and children alike, mourning the horrors that have befallen them, all through no fault of their own.
But we also have been heartened and inspired by the courage shown by the Ukrainian people, who have chosen to stand and fight against a country whose military has far superior size and firepower. We have watched as ordinary Ukrainians — store clerks, teachers, moms, grandpas — have received rudimentary weapons training and taken up arms against the Russian invaders.
We have watched them prepare Molotov cocktails and have marveled as they have taken to the streets to confront Russian troops, standing in the way of tanks, trucks and armed soldiers.
“What? Will you shoot me?” one Ukrainian man asked Russian soldiers. “Go ahead, I do not have anything. Go ahead, are you not our brothers?”
We watch and we wonder what we would do in a similar situation. America has been blessed to have fought few wars on our soil, doing battle most often in far-flung corners of the globe.
And were we to be invaded and forced to defend our home turf, this country has a fearsome military, which would make any attempt to conquer and occupy any American territory difficult at best.
But if it came to the point we as ordinary citizens were forced to arm ourselves and take to the streets to protect our homes, our freedom, our way of life, would we?
Earlier this month pollsters from Quinnipiac University asked 1,374 American adults from all parts of the country their opinions concerning what is happening in Ukraine.
One key question posed was what Americans would do if they were confronted by the same situation in which the Ukrainians currently find themselves. A majority of Americans, 55%, say they would stay and fight, while 38% say they would leave the country to seek safety.
Among Republicans, 68% say they would stand and fight, while 25% say they would leave. Among independents 57% say they would fight, while 36% would leave.
It was only among Democrats that the number of those willing to stay and fight was below 50%. Fifty-two percent of Dems say they would leave the country, while only 40% say they would stay and fight.
Disturbing? Yes. Eye-opening? Certainly. An indication of what would actually happen if war ever came to our shores? Hardly.
The GOP will undoubtedly have a field day with these numbers, pointing out that Democrats are, by and large, unwilling to fight for their country, while Republicans would stand shoulder to shoulder in the streets as enemy tanks rolled in.
But do we really know? Can we really know? Anyone who has never been in combat can’t say what they would do in the heat of battle. No less an expert than Civil War Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman said of war that “It is only those who have neither fired a shot nor heard the shrieks and groans of the wounded, who cry aloud for blood, for vengeance, for desolation.”
Ukrainians have a history of war. Beginning in the 13th century, over the next 600 years the area that is now Ukraine was fought over, conquered and ruled by external powers like the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the Austrian Empire, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire and the tsars of Russia.
During World War II the Germans invaded and encircled the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Because of its resistance to the Nazis, Kyiv was hailed as a “hero city.”
While the Ukrainians are at war on their home turf, an all too familiar position for these embattled people, Americans complain about high gas prices while idling in the drive-through line at our local coffee shop or chicken joint.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. These are desperate times in Ukraine. Pray that Americans are never faced with a similar situation.
