During a recent trip, my bride and I were sitting in the Houston airport waiting for our connecting flight when I spotted a family walking through the terminal.
There was dad, kids (including one in a stroller) and mom, who had the hand of a toddler in each of hers.
The parents looked harried, as parents of little ones often can, especially when schlepping the tots through a busy airport.
But mom seemed to be coping pretty well, even smiling (albeit wearily). Perhaps her secret lay on the front of her T-shirt, which read, “Pray more, worry less.”
Which set me to thinking, maybe I should try that.
At this point my bride is chuckling, now laughing, now guffawing. She knows all too well that “worry” is my middle name. Well, it’s not, really, but it should be.
I worry about everything. I even worry about worrying. There’s not a subject so trivial that it won’t keep me awake at night.
Pray more, worry less.
I know I should try it, but I worry that it won’t work.
How is prayer going to keep me from worrying about everything going on in the world today?
And it’s not as if there isn’t plenty to worry about. There’s the tragedy of Ukraine, for instance. Russia’s new tsar has apparently taken leave of his senses.
His war is killing thousands of Ukrainians, as well as thousands of his own soldiers. And that’s not to mention isolating his country from most of the world and plunging his nation’s economy into crisis. And for what? To pump up his own ego? To reconstitute the old evil empire that was the Soviet Union?
On the subject of the latter, Vlad the Impaler told the Russian people in 2005 that the collapse of the Soviet Union was “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”
Pray more, worry less.
Then there’s the rampant inflation that is causing paychecks to shrink to the size of postage stamps, which, incidentally, are going to become more expensive soon. If that doesn’t worry you, your name must be Bill Gates or Elon Musk.
The current U.S. inflation rate is 7.87%. I don’t know what that means, but all I know is Americans are having to practically take out a loan to go to the gas station or the grocery store.
I have come to the conclusion that I can no longer afford myself, so I am putting myself up for adoption. I am friendly (mostly), house-trained (after a fashion) and can do a few simple tricks on command (I’ve been married a long time).
Pray more, worry less.
What about violent crime? That’s a huge problem in this country. The homicide rate was 5% higher in 2021 than in 2020, and 44% higher than in 2019, according to the Council on Criminal Justice.
Oklahoma, according to USA Today, is No. 12 among states in terms of the most violent crimes. Now that is something to worry about.
Pray more, worry less.
And then there’s our old friend COVID. I know, I know, you are over it — so over it, in fact, that you are sick to death of hearing about it.
The numbers of infections and hospitalizations in this country are down, granted, so maybe all the worrying is doing some good.
The numbers are down, but not out. According to the New York Times, 700 Americans are still dying from the coronavirus each day. So the pandemic is still taking our family, friends and neighbors.
The beastly little bug and its variant cousins seem to be making a comeback in Europe and Asia, perhaps foreshadowing what will happen in this country in the coming weeks.
Pray more, worry less.
So let’s compare. What good does worry do? Matthew 6:31-33 tells us, “So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ Or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after all these things and your Heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”
Pray more, worry less.
The great humorist Erma Bombeck once wrote, “Worry is like a rocking chair; it gives you something to do but it never gets you anywhere.”
When you pray, on the other hand, you are taking your problems right to the top, to the Boss, the Big Guy, the CEO of everything.
So my bride was right about the folly of my worrying.
Now that worries me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.