Woke. What is it? Or perhaps, what are it?
Increasingly of late I have heard of people being referred to as woke, but I don’t know what it means.
I know what awoke means. For instance, I awoke when one of my cats jumped on my stomach when I was taking a nap in the recliner.
But woke? I don’t know.
Even Oklahoma lawmakers, it seems, can’t agree on the definition of woke.
Democratic State Representative Jacob Rosecrants wasn’t certain what woke meant, so he looked it up.
He told CNHI State Reporter Janelle Stecklein that the word is used to represent diversity and embracing the idea of inclusivity. That’s a good thing, right? No, apparently not, because he went on to tell Stecklein that it now represents the “cancel culture” and the indoctrinating of children.
Cancel what? Indoctrinate children into what? This is just getting more confusing.
“What you have to realize about all of this is that it’s massive fear-mongering,” Rosecrants said.
Fear mongering, now that I understand.
Lawrence Ware, associate director of the Oklahoma State University Center for Africana Studies, told Stecklein he defines woke as a state of awareness when it comes to the way marginalized people have been treated in the past, including people of color, the disabled and LGBTQ+.
OK, so that’s good, right?
Not according to State Education Secretary Ryan Walters.
“Wokeness is this belief that you need to change drastically society,” he told Stecklein. “It is an attack on the family unit. It is an attack on the values that have made America great. It is an attack on America and American exceptionalism.”
OK, now we’re getting somewhere. Woke is bad. So is awoke, if it interrupts my nap.
But that implies there is nothing wrong with our society. I don’t know what Walters defines as “drastic,” but some changes need to be made. Too many people are marginalized, forgotten and neglected. Some of these people are white, some brown, some Black, some straight, some gay.
Too many people are overlooked, underserved, hungry, homeless, ill-clothed or simply ill, with minimal access to health care.
And what exactly are the values that have made American great?
There are as many answers to that as to the question of what constitutes being woke.
Among the qualities listed as American core values by various sources include individualism, equality, philanthropy, directness, achievement and hard work.
How about fairness, respect, loyalty and honesty? OK, those too.
Then there are the ones Moses brought down off Mount Sinai. Don’t disrespect the Almighty, don’t abuse God’s name, set apart the sabbath, honor mom and dad, don’t kill, don’t cheat on your spouse, don’t steal, don’t lie, don’t covet either your neighbor’s wife (or husband) or his or her stuff. How about the Air Force’s core values — integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do.
And what about wisdom, resilience, responsibility and stability.
Then there’s that golden one, about not poking that guy over there in the eye unless you are willing to have him do some eye poking to you, too.
Which goes to some more important core values, love, kindness, compassion, understanding, tolerance and a general sense that you aren’t perfect, I am not perfect and the guy you would like to poke in the eye is not perfect, either.
To quote the comedy troupe Firesign Theatre, “I think we’re all bozos on this bus.” We’re all just trying to find our way up this mountain called life, doing the best we can, ascending, falling and continuing our climb, in turn. The idea is not to step on and around people on the way up, but to help as many of them on the journey as you can.
Everybody deals with different issues on a daily basis. Maybe you don’t care about someone else’s issues, perhaps they even offend you. So what? You probably offend them too. Let’s just get along the best we can.
If being woke means that you try to deal with people where they are, helping them through their struggles, embracing their differences, acknowledging their challenges and trying to guide them along their own path, not trying to make them conform to yours, then I guess it’s not such a bad thing after all.
Now if you’ll excuse me, it’s time for a nap. Lock up the cats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.