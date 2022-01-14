Editor’s note: This column originally appeared in print exactly seven years ago. The Lord reminded Ruth Ann of His call on her life then and to respond to Him again now with the same faith.
A friend recently recommended Jen Hatmaker’s book “Interrupted: When Jesus Wrecks Your Comfortable Christianity.”
(Some of you may remember that Jen came to Enid a few years ago to speak at the Heartland Women’s Ministries women’s conference.)
I was midway through the book when the most profound statement appeared in front of my face:
“God may be leading you away without a clear final destination yet. As maddening as that is, could it be that He needs you to release what was before you can appropriately grasp what will be?”
I was simply blown away. It took me a minute to catch my breath. I had to re-read it as well as the preceding commentary.
If you will recall, my last column visited the story of Moses and how God called him to go. Jen points out the Lord has a history of calling people to go … without a map or clear directions.
Not only with Moses, but with Abraham (“I’ll show you later, after you leave”) and Isaiah (“Just do it; it will mean something later.”)
“Although God’s silence was maddening, I see the important role it played. There is the obvious reason: a faith exercise,” Jen writes.
The point of the exercise is to cling to nothing but God, to be ready for whatever He has in store. His vision for you and me is far greater than we could imagine and He’s asking us to trust Him.
Don’t you hate that? I mean, as humans, we so badly want detailed instruction manuals. My personality is such that I want to calendar it out!
Ultimately we want to be in control. I know I instinctively want to hold on tight to what I know and what is comfortable. I have major anxiety when it comes to uncertainty.
However that isn’t how faith works, does it?
“There is a freedom in not being in control, when something utterly imagined by God is coming for you,” Jen continues.
Previously my prayers were asking the Lord to give me strength and wisdom. Now I’ve simply begun asking that He give me a peace that passes all understanding.
Again, He knows what He’s doing and He knows where it is He has me going.
Jen simply wraps it up with “Turn it loose.”
Much of the book deals with modern American society and culture and how Christians today don’t really get it.
I’m being continually reminded that Jesus didn’t walk the earth to impress the someones.
He came to save the nobodies.
That is exactly among whom we are to be hanging with, outside the camp, on the street corner, down the hall.
Fame, fortune and fashion aren’t exactly trending in Jesus’ social network. He never fit in and was “always wrecking everyone else’s life.”
I particularly relish this paragraph early in the book: “The kingdom refuses to play by the rules of power, politics or aggression. It whispers of thrilling subordinance, refusing to go down without fighting for mercy.”
God can use me and you. Despite our pleas, cries, tantrums or arguments that He pick another person. In our weakness He is made strong, in our mess comes the mission. (And yes, I stole that from my brother Matt’s sermon Sunday.)
When we are motivated by the Master, we want to go out and do, even if we know not what we are stepping in. It may be really deep. And nasty. Or hot, long and drawn out as we fan ourselves and peer into the hazy distance.
Jesus exemplifies the passion of doing wherever He was, whether on the fishing boat, on the dusty street or in the troublemaker’s house.
Will you follow His lead?
Contact Ruth Ann Replogle at www.facebook.com/JustHoldOnRR or justholdonrr@gmail.com
