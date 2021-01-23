Nobody uses technology as much as I do — in my daily function, in my work, in my bill paying, in my communication with others.
I actually enjoy it for its helpfulness in getting sometimes tedious tasks done quickly and with a modicum of painlessness.
But, having to remember all my passwords got out of hand a long time ago, and my pet peeve now is having to constantly change them to keep ahead of hackers and the world of commerce constantly bombarding me — all of us — with ads wanting us to do this or that.
I’m worried my master password to keep all my passwords safe may reach 100 characters soon.
I know, tongue in cheek.
Certain passages from presidential speeches have long been a cornerstone of America.
We remember them, even when we can’t remember what we absentmindedly walked into a room for and forgot.
I’ve been doing that since I was a teenager, so please, don’t tell me it’s because I’m getting old.
You generally tend to forget what a president said or has said in the many speeches they give.
Throughout history, from George Washington until Wednesday, when Joe Biden became this nation’s 46th POTUS, presidents have made stirring speeches, sometimes with a certain phrase or wording you will never forget.
President Abraham Lincoln always comes to mind first — on the hallowed ground of the graveyard on Cemetery Hill months after the famous Battle of Gettysburg during the American Civil War.
He immortalized the words, “Four score and seven years ago …” in referring to the founding of this nation and its Declaration of Independence.
He was speaking quite eloquently during our nation’s greatest trial by fire. It was a time when this country very nearly fell apart — our Constitution in grave danger.
Years later, but in no less a troubled and turbulent time in American history, came the words of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt during his first of an unprecedented four inaugural addresses: “... let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is … fear itself.”
America in 1932 faced the worst economic disaster in our history with the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl laying waste to America’s heartland and the specter of fascism encroaching in Europe and America.
Years later, it was a young president — not facing what Lincoln and Roosevelt faced — but spurring Americans during the early 1960s, during a time of post-World War II social upheaval into what would become today’s technological revolution: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
It was his inaugural address as well.
Stirring speech, stirring words we still remember today.
Why do certain phrases from this nation’s foremost leaders stay with us? Why can we quote them today word for word, when we can’t remember what we had for breakfast?
I can’t remember what I had for breakfast because I don’t eat breakfast, so there’s that.
But seriously, why do certain words stay in our memories so strongly? I can’t explain it, just as I can’t explain why we tune out certain things in our daily lives, and allow words to leave our memories as quickly as they entered our conscious — or unconscious — thought.
Maybe words don’t matter anymore to us.
It’s like we clear the computer cache of our brains and let certain things go to a natural death.
I try to learn from certain phrases when presidents spoke (or speak) during times of great turmoil in history.
On Wednesday last, the United States and the world still is facing a disease pandemic that is now killing 4,000 Americans a day.
We surpassed 400,000 dead from COVID-19 on Wednesday as well, and are facing losing the 650,000 that waylaid the U.S. back during the so-called Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-19.
We are a nation divided against itself as I write.
Newly minted President Biden, in his inauguration speech, said something I think will resonate throughout our upcoming history.
He said, “We must end this uncivil war.”
He hit the nail on the head with that statement. This nation will not endure into history’s future if we continue to stay divided. The Capitol building and Congress were attacked on Jan. 6 by a large mob bent on destruction of our government — our constitutional democracy.
The Bible says in Proverbs 11:29 — “He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind …”
Words mean something, however they are spoken.
Will Americans — if there be an America in 100 years — look back and remember Biden’s words? For the sake of the United States, I sure hope so.
Otherwise, the Bible warns us what we have in store for our future.
