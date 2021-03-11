What’s a child’s future worth? What’s it worth to the country if fewer children are living through the trauma of growing up in poverty?
These are serious questions that deserve serious debate. And, it’s an issue that is getting some attention as Congress has now passed the $1.9 trillion COVID bill.
Alongside $1,400 stimulus checks and more unemployment benefits, the financial stimulus package broadens the Child Tax Credit’s eligibility and makes the credit’s payouts more generous.
The emergency provision would provide $3,600 to parents with children ages 5 and under and distribute $3,000 to those with kids between 6 and 17. The IRS would send recurring direct payments to parents from July to December and square up the rest in a lump-sum payment next tax season. Of course, not all parents will receive these big payments. The larger payments will go to individuals earning $75,000 or less or couples earning $150,000 or less.
The bill is being lauded as the largest “anti-poverty legislation in recent history,” by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Researchers at Columbia University have projected the measure could cut the child poverty rate in half if it is made a permanent part of the nation’s social safety net. Sources close to President Biden said he’s interested doing just that.
Such legislation sounds like a Democrat’s dream come true. However, the idea of investing in children’s future is also getting some serious attention by Republicans as well. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has endorsed a similar form of child allowance where all low- and middle-income parents would get a cash benefit to help raise their kids, regardless of whether or not they’re able to work. His plan would replace the child tax credit and replace it with a flat monthly allowance paid out to all parents, amounting to up to $15,000 a year. The Romney plan curtails tax breaks and cuts spending, including getting rid of other programs for low-income people that the child allowance renders redundant.
What is remarkable about all of this is finally, we’re seeing some bi-partisan attention to making an investment in children up front instead of paying for the fallout of generational poverty or family dysfunction later on.
Full disclosure here. My previous job before coming back to the Enid News & Eagle was with a non-profit program (Parent Promise/Prevent Child Abuse Oklahoma) that provides home-based parent mentoring and support services to families with young children. These parents come into the program voluntarily and know they need help. The families that Parent Promise works with face a number of challenges in raising their children in a safe, loving and nurturing environment. The biggest obstacle most of them face is poverty. Parent Promise and many other children and family service organizations reach out every legislative season to help lawmakers understand the need to provide funding to support services that help families raise healthy and resilient children and become self-sustaining. We have evidence that a $3,000 to $4,000 annual investment in children and families before they get into crisis saves taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars later on if those families must go into child welfare services.
I welcome what I hope will be conscientious and responsible bi-partisan debate about investing long-term in helping struggling families break generational cycles of helplessness and hopelessness. I don’t know if monthly payments to parents is the right answer or if providing a great deal more funding to programs that help families and children build resilience is the best way to go.
Still, I fully believe that most of the societal problems we face in Oklahoma and in the U.S. start with struggling families and children. All the positive outcomes we want in our society – from education outcomes, health and mental health outcomes to economic outcomes – begin with raising healthy and resilient children.
