Howdy market watchers! Well, the post-holiday blues were felt across the grain markets as well.
After the June 30th USDA reports and subsequent profit taking, markets reopened on Tuesday morning gapping lower on the charts. By the end of this shortened trading week, that chart gap remains unfilled. As we say in the markets, gaps are filled. The question is always when.
The gap on December corn starts at $5.52¼ and closes at $5.73½, coinciding with the 50-day moving average, versus Friday’s close at $5.17 and so plenty of work to do. The gap on the front-month September KC wheat chart coincides with the 200-day moving average at $6.13 down to $6.04¼.
KC wheat settled Friday at $5.94. While we’re talking wheat, we should remind producers that cash prices have rolled from the July to the September futures and the basis bids have been adjusted according to the carry between July and September futures at the time of the roll at around 9 cents. Therefore, the basis is more negative, but the futures are equally higher.
While the July futures continue to trade, you cannot price anything off the July futures with said July futures trading above September KC futures on Friday. Feel free to call if there are questions on how this works as it applies to all futures contracts and cash basis when we get to First Notice Day on the front-month futures contracts.
Wheat harvest is finally, nearly complete in Oklahoma and getting closer in Kansas as rains continue to delay every time we get started with more chances of precip this weekend. As expected, sprout damage has emerged as a major issue for farmers and grain handlers.
While there are limited options for producers, the same is true for marketing channels beyond the feed market. At Enterprise Grain, sprout damage ranged from 4% to one load near 70% and there is wheat still to be harvested. Discounts remain painful for farmers as they will for grain handlers when trying to move on the other end.
Check with your crop insurance agent to see if coverage pertains to your damage. In the soybean, the gap on the November chart remains between $13.73¼ and $13.82½, again coinciding with the 50-day moving average. The tops of these gaps will be resistance levels for the grain and soybean contracts.
While it was a quiet week with sideways consolidation after Tuesday’s selloff, next week will start off with a bang with USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production estimates released on Monday at 11 a.m. Reaction to Monday’s numbers may very well lead to the filling of these gaps reaching resistance levels and marketing opportunities for cash grain.
Thursday and Friday’s close on corn below the 100-day moving average did not provide reinforcement for the bulls with the 200-day moving average below near the $4.70-area. Wet weather across the corn belt has continued to stave off concern over tighter supplies after the recent planted acre report revealed fewer than expected corn and soybean acres.
However, with tighter acres and stocks, its now all about the weather and demand, particularly from China. That counts weather in Brazil as well, which despite frost concerns, there is now talk of that early safrinha corn yields are coming in better than expected. U.S. corn exports have remained tepid, but in line with expectations and still on track to meet USDA’s annual forecast. The return of China buying to the market would be a partial catalyst to bring back a firmer undertone that for the meantime has been pierced by improved weather conditions.
Long liquidation has continued with funds now net short Chicago wheat with massive reductions in corn, soybeans and KC wheat. For Monday’s reports, average trade guesses are calling for largely unchanged old crop corn and beans while lower estimates for corn, bean and wheat new crop ending stocks versus USDA’s June figures. New crop corn yields are seen to increase from prior estimates at 175.8 bpa to 177.8 and subsequent increase in production to above 15 billion bushels from 14.5 billion previously.
Soybean yields are seen as a slight reduction to 50.5 bpa versus 50.7 bpa last month and increasing production to 4.38 billion bushels from 4.17 billion. All winter wheat production is expected to increase including a 17 million bushel increase for hard red winter wheat. Total 2020-21 Brazil corn production is seen nearly 7.0 million metric tons lower than last month while beans are within 1.0 million MT of last month. Argentina estimates are largely in line. Where Brazil production comes in will be important to watch.
World old and new crop ending stocks are seen largely in line with last month. Markets are likely to be relatively quiet on Sunday night and Monday morning before the report. We advise cash sales and forward contracts before the report to be protected with options leading into the reports given the chart gaps.
It was a fairly volatile week in equity markets, but finishing strong with the Dow bouncing off the 50-day moving average to close higher on the week and the second-highest ever close after the May 10 record. The Fed’s FOMC minutes released on Wednesday showed little change to the rate outlook from previous meetings with the S&P 500 reaching a new record by the day’s close.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to the lowest level since February. Earnings season begins next week displaying the real progress companies are making as the economy recovers.
The spreading Delta variant may impact the broader outlook as uncertainty rises. Cattle prices may also be affected with pressure already pressuring cash cattle and boxed beef prices as we start on the downhill slide of summer. Weaker grains have been a tremendous help as of late to the feeder cattle market with cash prices at auction barns that restarted this week debuting very firm.
This may be expected for a couple weeks given limited numbers, but will start to ease in late July to early August as more calves come to market. As I said last week, I believe these prices on front-month feeder contracts should be protected.
Monday’s USDA report will give us more insight into the length of this feeder rally. Overall, the market remains in a bull channel with choppy trade. I offer both futures and options on the CME as well as Livestock Risk Protection through crop insurance.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Wishing everyone a successful trading week!
Brady Sidwell is a Series 3 Licensed Commodity Futures Broker and Principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.