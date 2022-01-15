“Everything we do is for the purpose of altering consciousness. We form friendships so that we can feel certain emotions, like love, and avoid others, like loneliness. We eat specific foods to enjoy their fleeting presence on our tongues. We read for the pleasure of thinking another person’s thoughts.” ~ Philosopher and author Sam Harris
How I feel — we feel — at any given moment in our lives is all-encompassing.
I mean, when I got up Thursday morning to write this column, the first thing I “felt” was being overwhelmingly groggy. My coffee was working, but not nearly fast enough to compose simple thoughts and sentences.
So, sleepy/groggy was how I “felt.”
It’s not an emotion, but a state of mind — my normal state when I get up in the morning after a full day’s work.
And I started to think about how I feel at any given moment during a normal day at the News & Eagle.
Despite seriously working at newspapers since I was 15, I’m almost always apprehensive — until I get there and see what’s in store for a particular day.
Is it going to be a relatively easy work day? Is it going to be long and tedious? Are there dark clouds waiting for me down that day’s road?
I looked up the definitions between how I feel and emotions, and it’s a fascinating topic.
I guess what I’m getting at is we kind of lump all our feelings at particular moments in our lives with our emotions.
We are continually asking ourselves, however subconsciously, how do we “feel.”
Again, feeling is not an emotion, but it’s just something we live with every day of lives.
This idea of emotions vs. feelings hit me while watching a TV series, where a police officer with PTSD became angry with a man with obvious mental difficulties, and it hit me that emotions and feelings — which are two different things — interact with one another on a seeming cellular level within our brains.
We’ve heard since we could first learn that the brain is a marvelous and complex thing within our bodies.
But, when you really get down and examine how our brains work, it’s beyond words how well — and how instantaneously — the brain allows us to function for good or for bad.
Like, why do some people have the compulsion to kill another person, or do them harm?
It’s not within us as normal, functioning humans to desire to kill one another.
Is it an emotion or a feeling within us that can allow us to kill/harm another person? How does that work within our brains, within our feelings at the moment we come to that point in our lives where we can — or cannot — harm another human being?
Is there a screw loose somewhere that takes over our thoughts and feelings and allows us to rationalize that we can harm another person without a consequence?
Here’s what I found in researching this topic, that a fundamental difference between feelings and emotions is that feelings are experienced consciously, while emotions manifest either consciously or subconsciously. Some people may spend years, or even a lifetime, not understanding the depths of their emotions.
Pretty heavy stuff, huh?
I also found that people who study this have found — I’ve found — that emotions are an odd thing when you think about them. No, I don’t mean say the word emotions, puzzle for a few moments and then go on with your business.
Think about this concept.
Even thinking is an abstract concept — when you think about it.
The great majority of us use our brains and our bodies to handle things at work, in our normal lives, and in those moments we find ourselves tested by our emotional responses.
For me, learning is any everyday occurrence — an every-moment thing.
I learn stuff all the time that I didn’t know about, or maybe had just forgotten over the years.
I asked myself this week, why do we cry, get angry, have fear or disgust for something, have a happy moment that is fleeting, and why, why, why do we sometimes laugh?
I can’t explain why I can experience a sad moment in a movie that instantly brings tears to my eyes.
That’s an emotion I can’t control.
I can’t tell you why I can uproariously laugh at something my brain instantly finds funny.
Is that a feeling or an emotion?
I can’t answer that for you or for me.
Are our emotions and our feelings tied to how we were raised, how we learned from our parents and grandparents?
Is love/hate/sadness/happiness/fear tied to something from our genetic past, where we are hard-wired to something experienced by our great-great-great grandfather/mother, that was passed on to us?
I can’t answer that question — can you?
Maybe, I don’t want to.
But … that’s just a feeling.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
