Do you ever really stop what you are doing in your daily routines, and just think, “Who am I?”
You know, why am I here, why do I see things in the world like I do, why do I do things as I do them, why am I good — or not good — at my job or how I relate to other peoples?
It’s kind of scary sometimes to look back and see all the things we’ve done over the years, what we did right and more importantly, what we did wrong and not make those same mistakes.
Unfortunately, some things can never be undone, and we simply have to live with them and move on.
I was standing at the bathroom mirror Thursday morning, assessing what damage Wednesday had done to me, just removed from dealing with five inside dogs and two cats who needed feeding and separating and letting outside for their morning constitutions as I like to refer to something they just need to do.
I looked at myself in that mirror — a mirror to my facial history — and thought to myself, “Why did I part my hair on the right,” “why is my eyesight such as it is in this stage of life,” “why do I have the ability to think like I do,” “why do I have the good reflexes I have always been blessed with,” “why do I have the ability to reason — sometimes in mere microseconds — and be able to write this column, or make coffee or whip up some mashed potatoes with cream gravy, corn on the cob and a nice chicken fried steak like I’m quite capable of?”
Yes, you guessed it. That’s my favorite meal over the now growing decades of my life.
But again, these are questions I’m sure some of you have asked yourselves over the years, or even some of you who have never really taken the time to self-assess.
I’ve iterated and reiterated the same premise in this column a number of times over the years.
We are all individuals, but then again, we are a collective of households, of communities, of counties, of states and nations.
Loosely as our group ever expands, but that’s what human beings are.
We all — each and every single one of us, no matter how hard you might deny it — are who we are from the moment we are born until the last shovel of dirt is cast over our grave.
We have to live with ourselves each and every moment of every day, whether we want to see it that way or not.
It’s a simple fact we can maybe deny, but it’s still an undeniable principal of existence.
I can get up each morning and drink a cup or two of coffee, and I choose to put more creamer than I should in that strong brew.
It’s my choice, yet it is a choice that has ramifications with it, whether I think about it or not.
If I use too much creamer — that’s how I sweeten coffee, I don’t use sugar or substitutes — it may raise my blood sugar a tad too high, and later or even down the road, I may have to pay for my choice.
I can wake up and be mad about something that happened the previous day, and keep being mad.
Or, I can just blow it off and move on with my life, ignoring whatever it was that made me mad or made me sad.
It’s my choice — it’s your choice.
Sometimes I make good choices, and sometimes I make marginal choices.
The trick to all this I’m talking about is — simply — to move on with my life, with my job, with whatever it is I need to do today and keep me relatively happy.
Now, this isn’t something I’m conscious of very often, as I’m sure many or most of you out there have thought to yourselves.
It’s not self-assessment, it’s more thinking “How do I keep sane, how do I press on and do whatever it is I do at work today.”
It’s bothered me over the years how some people can make mistakes yet refuse to admit them and do the right thing.
Our current political climate is such that too many Americans refuse to admit they made a mistake and just double down on that mistake, using the current favorite catch phrase of many TV commentators and political pundits.
I like to think I’m a good listener of others’ views, and that’s what makes a professional journalist, even if I don’t agree with a particular view.
It’s actually easy to admit mistakes we’ve made and move on.
I did it Thursday morning when I looked at myself in the mirror — lol.
