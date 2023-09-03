Who are you? Or perhaps I should ask, what are you?
We all wear labels, assigned to us by those with whom we come into contact every day.
Man. Woman. Those are obvious. Or perhaps not so obvious these days. Increasingly people are rejecting these traditional gender assignments.
Straight, gay, or all the permutations thereof. These are all boxes to be checked on life’s dossier for us all.
Old, young, middle aged. What is middle age, anyway? I could be considered middle aged if I was planning to live to 140. And what about elderly? What constitutes elderliness? Are you elderly at 65, 70? I know some people who acted elderly in their 40s.
Disabled. That’s one I’ve always struggled with. Does that means those who don’t face particular challenges are somehow abled?
We are labeled by our physical appearance, using words like beautiful, stunning, pretty, cute and, at the other end of the spectrum, plain, homely or in especially cruel assessments, ugly.
OK, then there’s conservative, liberal, independent, libertarian or, to put it in simpler terms, MAGA, woke or somewhere in between. These self-assigned designations have been drawing fire of late, particularly from those who subscribe to the new No Labels political movement.
The No Labels group, founded by former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, calls for politicians and voters to declare their independence from the “anger and divisiveness that are ruining our politics and most importantly our country,” according to their website.
But politics and physiology have no monopoly on labels.
Take religion. The choices are myriad. There’s Christian, Jew, agnostic, Buddhist, atheist, Sikh, Hindu, Shinto, Jain, Baha’i, and all the divisions and subdivisions within each group. All provide chosen life paths, to be sure, but also serve as labels.
How about white, black, Hispanic, Asian and every other possible racial mixture. Like it or not your skin color is you in the eyes of many.
Then there are nationality labels like American, Canadian, English, French, Mexican, Italian, Irish and on and on, throughout the rest of the globe’s 195 countries, each with its own particular language, culture and value system. Your home nation can be used to define you.
OK, let’s dig deeper. Cowboys, Sooners, Golden Hurricane, Longhorns, Aggies, Crimson Tide and all the rest. Hot dog or hamburger? Coke or Pepsi? Coors or Budweiser? Cardinals or Cubs? Chevy or Ford? Frivolous? Certainly, but all constitute groups with which we can be identified, and which bring with them their own labels, of sorts.
The first label we wear is pinned on us by our parents, our birth name. The top male baby name of 2022, according to the Social Security Administration, was Liam, followed by Noah, Oliver, James and Elijah. The top female names were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia.
Returning to politics, where the label game is at its most intense, let us consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of many candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and sworn enemy of Mickey Mouse.
DeSantis is a label-spewing machine, saying that if elected he would “start slitting throats on day one.” He was referring to federal workers, whom he labeled “deep state people.” He also said he would “destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology in the dustbin of history.” DeSantis also said “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
The labels tossed around by DeSantis are designed to unify no one save his political base. But I couldn’t help but notice that in the wake of Hurricane Idalia’s assault on his state, DeSantis’ rhetoric turned away from his divisive political speech to words of concern and comfort.
Earlier this week DeSantis said, “We have to deal with supporting the needs of the people who are in harm’s way or have difficulties, and that is not to triumph over any type of short-term political calculation or any type of positioning.”
And there you have the crux of the matter. In the end, none of the labels we hang on each other count for a thing. When push comes to shove, we are all just people who hurt, who bleed, who laugh, who cry. We are not labels. We can’t be pigeon-holed in slots and dismissed as somehow unworthy of care and consideration. We are all different in so many ways, to be sure, but alike in the most basic — our humanity.
We need to remember we all carry labels, but we should not be defined by them. We wear them, they do not wear us.
Like it or not we are all, all roughly 8 billion of us, one big, messy, contentious human family.
Howdy cousin.
