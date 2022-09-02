“Every day I wrestle with the voices/That keep telling me I’m not right/But that’s alright
’Cause I hear a voice and He calls me redeemed/When others say I’ll never be enough/And greater is the One living inside of me/Than he who is living in the world” —MercyMe’s “Greater”
Whose voice are you listening to?
You know, the little voice inside that tells you what to do, where to go, how to behave, and so on?
Movies and TV shows joke about the angel on one shoulder and the devil on the other shoulder competing for your attention. It’s not far from the truth.
You’re either of this world (the devil) or of the things of God (the angel).
Romans 12:2 talks about changing your perspective: “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — His good, pleasing and perfect will.”
We are to live in this earthly realm, but we are not to be part of it. Remember the old gospel song that cites “This world is not my home, I’m just passing through …”?
Which brings me back to the voices. There are so many things today that can influence you in an attempt to make you think that this current situation is a permanent one.
I’ll give you an example from my own life.
Like MercyMe’s tune quoted above, I wrestle with voices every day that keep telling me that I’m a screwup, that I’ve made so many mistakes, that I’m not good enough. I (erroneously) compare myself to colleagues and acquaintances who’ve done well, look fabulous, have made great strides; all the while seeing how much I’ve struggled with many things and fall short.
Sometimes I get so far into my head, that it depresses me to the point I almost want to give up.
It’s then at that moment that the Lord reminds me that I am His, that I am blessed, chosen, forgiven, and redeemed. (Ephesians 1:3-8)
And if He is for me, then who can stand against me? (Romans 8:31)
The world aka Satan really wants you to believe the lies. He wants to bring you down to his level, to keep you from following your faith in Christ. The devil will do everything in his power, throw up every road block imaginable, to cause you to backpedal and deny God.
But as Carman once sang in “Revival in the Land” when Satan threatened to remind us of our past: “They’ll just remind you of your future.”
Beth Moore’s Bible study on “Believing God” is hands-down one of the best lessons I’ve ever studied. Faith is more than just believing in God. She drilled down to the core principle: Do you believe Him or not?
In April this year when I underwent my drastic surgery, which ultimately and quite dramatically changed the course of my life, that still small voice while I was laying on my back in the dark asked: “Do you trust Me or not?”
I’ve been walking in faith, taking one day at a time ever since. I’m not saying it’s been easy, but the Lord said He never leave me nor forsake me, so what do I have to lose? He’s kept every promise He’s made to me and then some.
I’ll conclude with, which voices are you going to believe?
