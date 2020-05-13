What do you do when you are down and out? Think about it.
With so many weeks — months now — that we have been isolated because of the virus that has dominated the entire world, we are all getting a little down and out. Instead of our feeling secure in our isolation, we feel ignored, lonesome, secluded, blue, depressed ... well you know!
Reminds me of an old song (quoted here from memory): “When you’re down and out, lift up your head and shout, “It’s gonna be a great day.” That great day is coming!
We just have to adjust to the fact that we may never have another “normal” like things were earlier. Many things have changed. We have changed. The world has changed. Our attitudes have changed. Freedoms have changed. We had better adjust our lives and get ready for it.
I feel almost guilty when I feel lonely and down when there are servicemen and women protecting our country, who have small children and families and are deployed and in harm’s way, away from their families for long periods of time. They may or may not come home to those families. It must be almost unbearable. They continue on with their lives so we must too.
It must have been fearful and uncertain when my ancestors settled in Indian Territory before statehood. They experienced every day as a new day of surprises and fear and alarm. There were few times when they could just sit back and relax and be calm. They were always on the lookout for whatever came next.
I feel certain my grandparents and parents had down days but they just got busy and made the best of the situations. They never got “down and out.” They just kept on keeping on with their positive spirit and never lost hope. They gave thanks in all things, not necessarily for all things.
I was taught at an early age to never lose hope. We cannot see around the corner in any situation, so we must keep going. I know my grandparents could not see over the next hill when they came to Indian Territory. But they kept moving. Each new horizon brought new hope. Throughout their lives they always looked for that bright horizon ... a silver lining.
Living during the Great Depression was not an easy life for my parents. With seven children and no money, it must have been unbearable at times, but I never heard them complain. We kids were not allowed to whine and complain either. We just got busy and didn’t dwell on things.
I received a phone call recently from a lovely lady. I did not know her but she had read my column. When we had finished our enjoyable visit, I told her she had just written my column by convincing me that people may get down but not out. We cannot control our circumstances, but we can control our reaction to them and grow from the lessons we have learned. We learn to be more independent and appreciate life more.
She had recently lost two members of her immediate family but she was a breath of fresh air, so pleasant and positive. She inspired me with her wonderful attitude and convinced me to keep going and never allow myself to get down and out. I will do as another song says, and “Pick myself up, dust myself off, and start all over again.” I have much to be thankful for.
How do people manage when they don’t have faith in their God? What keeps them going? How do they have any kind of hope? We’ve got to keep chugging along. Like the little train we have to tell ourselves, “I think I can, I think I can.” First thing we know, we have climbed that hill.
Caregivers and families have told of patients who have cancer or other debilitating disease. They react with disbelief and worry and dread. Their first reaction is denial, then anger, finally acceptance, followed by action and determination. They press on. They develop a new sense of survival and it is difficult to imagine the differences in their faces when they first learn about their disease and when they learn it is in remission or cured. They just never give up. They do not get down and out. They remain in hope. Hospice patients seem to have a desire to live every minute to its fullest and not get down and out even in their dire condition.
It is easy for me to sit at my word processor and preach sermons of survival when I know of those who have been furloughed from their jobs and have small children at home and rent or house payments that must be paid. With keeping food on the table and home schooling and everything else that is on our minds now, it must seem devastating. It is almost beyond what one can stand, but try to remember that “this too shall pass.” It will, and we get back to a new “normal” and life will be great again. Daddy used to say when life became difficult, “It is a long road that has no turn.” It is true!
Life will get better. We will overcome. We will survive. We are strong. We are blessed in so many ways. We need to count our blessings instead of our woes. “This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
A new season is upon us. The flowers are blooming. God is good. Time to enjoy this recipe using fresh asparagus. Our friends, Hazel and Bill, again provided us with an abundance of this favorite vegetable and we eat it at every meal. I think you will enjoy this special recipe:
Asparagus Spaghetti
1 small package spaghetti
1 pound asparagus
1 large slice cured ham
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 cup chicken broth
salt and pepper to taste
about 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Break spaghetti into two-inch pieces and cook in salty water by package instructions. Cut ham in one-inch pieces and cook in non-stick, sprayed pan until almost brown. Snap off tough ends of asparagus and cut into one-inch pieces. Stir into ham. Add cooked and drained spaghetti. Stir in chicken broth, salt and pepper to taste, and grated cheese. Serve immediately. Wonderful with garlic toast and fresh fruit for dessert.
