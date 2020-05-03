Normal.
Everybody talks about how long it will be before the world can get back to normal as the COVID-19 crisis drags on.
They say we are in a new normal, but are we? Or is this simply a temporary state of abnormal normalcy that will eventually morph into something vaguely resembling a new normal.
Just thinking about it makes my head hurt.
I know things aren’t normal around my house. When we go out, which is rarely, we mask and glove up.
We each have two masks, a traditional medical mask and one made for us by a dear friend.
I think of mine as my Ben Casey mask and my Jesse James mask, since the friend made the masks for us out of bandanas.
For those of you who aren’t older than dirt, Ben Casey was a medical show on TV in the early 1960s. The title character, played by the late Vince Edwards, was a handsome, brooding neurosurgeon in a large metropolitan hospital.
One year I went as Ben Casey for Halloween. I was neither handsome nor brooding, but thought I was pretty cool nonetheless.
When I wear my Ben Casey mask I have to suppress the urge to spout medical jargon I couldn’t begin to understand, and to periodically yell “stat,” like they do in all the hospital shows.
My Jesse James mask, of course, makes me look like some sort of Wild West outlaw. Throughout my youth I was frequently armed with a shiny six-shooter cap pistol so I have no small amount of experience yelling things like “reach for the sky, pardner,” an urge I have to fight to this day.
Normal.
When will we get back to normal? When can we go to the store without looking like fugitives from some medical or western drama? Then when we get home we disinfect everything but the cat. Is that the new normal? I hope not.
Back in normal times, a whole couple of months ago, we didn’t think anything about people who work in restaurants or grocery stores, those who cook and bring us our food, who stock shelves or run cash registers.
We took them for granted, just like we took for granted the ability to go to places like malls, big box stores, restaurants, theaters, bowling centers, sports stadiums and arenas.
I doubt we’ll ever take anything like that for granted again. Or how about simple things like talking with someone face to face and not worrying whether they are standing six feet from us or 5 feet, 8 inches. And don’t even think about shaking hands.
Will it ever become normal to elbow bump someone you have just met rather than offering them a firm and steady handshake? The elbow bump looks like you are doing some sort of variation of the old funky chicken dance from the late 1960s (again a nod to my fellow older-than-dirters).
Normal.
Will we ever look at our heroes the same way? You know, our heroes like LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, Ryan Newman, Mike Trout, et. all, all those folks adept at dunking, running, throwing, putting, serving, driving, catching and touching-them-all?
Or will our new heroes wear Ben Casey masks and scrubs, will they wear aprons and shirts bearing supermarket and restaurant logos, or will they wear the regular old everyday clothes of those volunteering their time to feed the hungry, check in on the elderly and bring a smile to the face of those isolated by this pandemic?
Normal.
What about our families? Will our relationship with our loved ones ever be the same again? Remember holidays back in the days BC, before COVID-19? They could be tiresome, they could even be a downright pain, truth be told.
But now getting together with family seems like some sort of a sweet dream. All the Zooming, Skypeing and Facetiming is wearing a little thin. When was the last time you got a big old hug from someone who doesn’t live in your household? I thought so.
Normal.
Back in the old days we were in a hurry, always on the go, grabbing meals on the run, chasing around here, there and everywhere in search of something we couldn’t quite define.
We miss those days, but should we? Now we eat at home with our families. We might actually even talk with each other.
We talk to our friends on the phone, rather than just firing off texts, simply to hear the sound of another human voice.
We appreciate the people bagging our groceries and filling our fast food orders. We are absolutely in awe of medical personnel. That was never normal before, but it sure is now.
So when will we get back to normal? Perhaps a better question is, do we want to? Or would we be better off in a new and better normal, one that doesn’t include this lousy virus that has turned the world on its ear?
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go to the store. I must find my Ben Casey mask, stat.
