The good old days. People of a certain age, myself included, often wax nostalgic about bygone years, memories of which carry them back to a simpler, happier time.
Many people like to spend time reminiscing about their high school days or college years, when their steps were livelier, their eyes and minds were clearer, their waists trimmer and the music was much better.
Understandably, young people roll their eyes when Mom or Grandpa reminisce about the ’70s or ’80s, or even as far back as the 1960s. For kids this is the stuff of history books, not a time to which they can remotely relate.
But today I ask that you travel back with me to a time to which I believe everyone can relate.
The good old days. One year ago.
On Jan. 31, 2020, the novel coronavirus which apparently originated in Wuhan, China, already had reared its ugly head in the United States. On Jan. 20 the first case in the U.S. had been reported in Snohomish County, Wash.
A 35-year-old man landed in Seattle after a three-month trip to visit family in Wuhan. He is Patient Zero. He became very ill but survived.
There is some dispute as to when the first COVID-19 fatality occurred. It now appears the first death occurred in early February.
So a year ago today the virus had gotten a toehold on our shores, but had not taken any lives.
The good old days. One year ago.
Today, as we prepare to transition into yet another February, the death toll stands somewhere north of 425,000.
A year ago we couldn’t conceive of such a thing, of a contagious, capricious and insidious virus that would take the lives of more people than today live in Tulsa.
Neither could we possibly conceive of how the virus, which developed rapidly into a worldwide pandemic the likes of which the planet had not seen for more than a century, would change our lives.
We stripped store shelves clean of anything that would keep us clean, like disinfecting wipes, paper towels and, yes, toilet paper. We stopped going out, we holed up at home, reaching out to one another via something called Zoom, which most people had never heard of one year ago.
We worked from home, we taught our kids at home, we spent all our time in sweats and yoga pants.
And millions of us lost our jobs, businesses closed outright or filed for bankruptcy in an effort to stem the flow of cash they were hemorrhaging on a daily basis.
The good old days.
And then the most curious thing happened, a worldwide public health emergency suddenly became a political football. People began balking at the lockdown orders. They didn’t want to stay home anymore. They didn’t see the need. They didn’t want to wear masks, as the medical experts advised, because that was a violation of their constitutional rights.
Some, even those at the highest levels of government, called the whole thing a hoax. We hadn’t experienced any of this a year ago today. We were oblivious. We had no clue what we were facing.
The good old days.
We could go out anytime we wanted. We could hug our family and friends, shake hands with our coworkers and neighbors. We could go to the movies, or a ballgame or the theater, for that matter.
People went to work, kids to school, the world spun on its axis more or less as it should.
The good old days.
And those 425,000-plus people we’ve lost, chances are some would have passed on anyway, that’s just statistics. But not all, certainly not all. That ocean of tears shed in just the past 12 months is no hoax.
The end, they say, is in sight. A miraculous vaccine is available, but many people don’t trust it. Besides, getting it out and into the arms of those who need it and want it has proven problematical.
So a return to something approaching normalcy does not appear imminent.
Thus we lurch along, watching the numbers grow, trying to stay safe, trying to get a shot, or not, and we wonder when, if ever, the good old days will return.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
