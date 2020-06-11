COLUMN: When cancel culture meets virtue signaling

When I find myself agreeing with Whoopi Goldberg, you know these are weird times.
But there was she was on "The View" coming out against censoring or canceling TV shows or movies following the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed.
"Personally, I think if you put things in a historical context — because if you start pulling every film ... you're going to have to pull all of the blaxploitation movies because they're not depicting us the right way," said Goldberg on Wednesday.
She was making her comments relative to HBO's new streaming service, HBO Max, pulling the movie "Gone With The Wind" and following Paramount TV nixing the longtime reality series, "Cops."
Earlier, HBO Max announced it was pulling the film, saying it showed "ethnic and racial prejudices." Well, yes it does. It is set in the South during the Civil War era. To portray that era without those elements would be more troubling. Is it uncomfortable? Absolutely. Seeing the way black characters in the movie are portrayed is cringe-worthy.
HBO said the movie will return with a discussion of its context, which is ironic as the movie itself is historical context.
The movie also represented the first time an Academy Award was presented to an African-American actor when Hattie McDaniel earned best supporting actor for her role as Mammy. If HBO Max really wants to show its bona fides in the fight against racism, instead of just displaying vacuous virtue signaling, it should produce a documentary about how the film's black actors were prohibited from attending the film's premiere in Atlanta.
HBO Max has really been on a roll. Prior to their "Gone With the Wind" announcement it made news when it was revealed that in its reboot of the classic "Loony Tunes" cartoon series, Elmer Fudd was stripped of his gun. Now, instead of Fudd chasing Bugs Bunny during hunting season with a rifle he is instead chasing Bugs with something far more sinister: a scythe.
"We're not doing guns," HBO Max haughtily announced earlier, never mind Fudd rarely actually shot Bugs, or caught him for that matter. No, instead we now have him chasing Bugs with a weapon of the Grim Reaper's choosing. The imagery of Fudd actually catching Bugs and bloodying, slicing and butchering him up with a scythe is far more disturbing and nightmarish. But hey, let's virtual signal to the anti-gun crowd.
But it's not just HBO Max. Paramount TV jumped on board by announcing it was canceling "Cops." The show was in its 32nd season and followed police on actual calls. Sometimes the calls resulted in arrests, other times the TV series showed cops in compassionate moments of assistance rather than arrest. Most importantly, it showed what police deal with day-in and day-out, offering a much-needed perspective.
It is hard to recognize Paramount's move as anything other than a virtue-signaling bow to the defund the police movement that has taken hold of the left.
The cancel culture atmosphere has seen us witness the defacing of historical monuments, including some that honored the memory of black Civil War soldiers, to the tearing down or removal of iconic statues and not just by raging mobs or looters.
At Dallas' Love Field airport the city removed a statue of a Texas Ranger due to an upcoming book's depiction of a racist past. The city said it was moving it into storage. Whether the Texas Rangers had a racist past, the fact is the Texas Rangers still exist and today are a well-respected investigative unit.
It is fair to have open discussions and that would include not being afraid to acknowledge sins of the past. But it hardly serves public discourse or engenders knowledge to simply remove items that may be controversial or antithetical to today's norms.
Freewheeling thought and exchanges are what drives the American ideal of freedom of expression.
We don't all have to agree. We don't all have to like the same TV shows. We don't all have to like the same movies or even cartoons. We do need to respect each other. But the current atmosphere of cancel culture does little other than divide us. It certainly doesn't solve anything.
Incredible as it may seem, I reference back again to "The View" when co-host Joy Behar said "censorship is a lazy way to go," and then asked if canceling "Gone With The Wind" would actually solve racism she answered, "I don't think so."
Twice in one day (which is probably twice more than ever before) I find myself agreeing with something said by one of the hosts on "The View."
These really are weird times.
However, it shows there can be (albeit completely unexpected) commonality, even if it's fleeting and temporary. It's better than trying to destroy and cancel that with which we may disagree.
