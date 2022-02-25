Be still.
Do you know how difficult that is in this day and age?
We are a restless people. We cannot simply stop what we are doing and be still.
Or can we?
This past month has been a challenge for me. I recently had surgery, which led to a minor complication, which in turn caused some ups and downs elsewhere in my life.
It has been hectic and, yet, I clearly keep hearing the Lord call to me, “Be still, Ruth Ann.” Friends and colleagues repeatedly have told me to rest and relax.
Do you know how hard it is to slow down when you’re always on the go for one reason or another?
Be still.
Years ago I read a book called “A Praying Life.” Lo and behold, the first chapter tackles the fact that when we slow down, we feel uncomfortable.
I mean don’t you feel like you’re wasting time if you’re not constantly doing something? I think I even multitask in my sleep.
The book’s author Paul Miller said every part of us screams get to work. Our downtime is as hectic as our work time because we fill every free moment with entertainment and smartphones. Even church services exude that same restless energy, he said.
Furthermore, most of us can’t stand the silence and need some form of background noise. There is little space to be quiet and be still.
Translated: I have a busy, restless heart.
Be still.
Steven Curtis Chapman released a song on his “Speechless” album called “Be Still and Know.” The first verse calls for us to be still and know that He is God. Chapman then sings, “Be still oh restless heart of mine … Let the noise and clamor cease.”
I’m truly not a “be still” person.
Those who know me personally know that I can’t say no.
I like to plan my schedule months in advance — because I like to be involved … and I simply can’t sit still. It’s innate. I’m a type-A personality.
But not allowing for unfettered quiet times can lead to enormous amounts of stress and little peace within.
Which is why I know I am hearing the Spirit whisper, “be still.”
I heard this very phrase spoken five years ago — and even wrote about it — as things were ramping up during my 40th year on this earth. I’m turning 45 in this May, and I’m beginning to think the Lord has other ideas in mind than what I was planning on when I made my new year’s resolutions.
My life doesn’t stop.
But the Lord is telling me that’s no excuse.
Being still allows my weary body and heavy-laden soul to find rest. (Matthew 11:28)
Being still affords me a chance to see God for who He is. (Psalm 46:10)
Being still gives me the peace that surpasses understanding. (Philippians 4:7)
Be still.
Contact Ruth Ann Replogle at www.facebook.com/JustHoldOnRR or justholdonrr@gmail.com.
