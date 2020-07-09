COLUMN: What if the tests are wrong?

Time was that challenging the orthodoxy was considered noble. Dangerous at times, but noble. That had always been a major premise, or foundation, for journalists willing to seek the truth. Unfortunately, many of my journalism brethren reporting on national news have long since abandoned such notions.
Today, it is rare to find such challengers.
Maybe it's because the orthodoxy has swung so far left that many in my profession find themselves in agreement. Maybe it's because the new orthodoxy for national media outlets seems to require that one must be fully engaged in the effort to bring down President Trump at all costs. No matter how baseless, scurrilous or especially salacious, one must push a story to put forth the agenda. Don't look behind the curtain, and most certainly don't look to expose facts that may cast doubt on the narrative.
One can't help but wonder if we have entered that very realm when it comes to COVID-19, maybe the most politically explosive virus to ever strike. It seems to have become the latest cudgel in use by the national media's efforts to beat down not just Trump, but wear down Americans' outlook.
Johns Hopkins University reported Wednesday that the number of "confirmed" COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 3 million. But, what if the tests are wrong? I know, just the prospect of raising doubt about the numbers has become forbidden and immediately subjects one to being called a conspiracy theorist, but there are reasons to question this number.
As Johns Hopkins was releasing its data, The Dallas Morning News was reporting a story that should give genuine rise as to whether we are being fed bad information. Credit the newspaper for daring to ask question the accuracy of tests.
According to the newspaper's report, Texas Rangers' outfielder Joey Gallo, 26, has not been allowed to participate in team workouts due to two positive COVID-19 tests. Here's where it gets puzzling. In a span of 10 days he has tested negative twice and positive twice. How can this be?
Gallo tested negative for the virus at a private Dallas lab, which uses a nasal swab test, which was his second negative test in the past 10 days. However, the newspaper reports, he's also tested positive twice during that same time frame by Sports Medicine Research and Testing, Major League Baseball's approved lab, using the PCR (polymerase chain reaction)/saliva test.
Which result to trust and how many potentially false positives make up that 3 million figure?
According further to The Dallas Morning News report:
"Gallo was first tested on June 27 via a saliva test, which indicated the presence of coronavirus, although he’s been asymptomatic. He took a nasal swab test two days later, which deemed him negative. He then took another saliva test on July 2, and the Rangers received word Sunday that was positive again."
Keep in mind we are talking about MLB and players who all can afford the most advanced testing. If we can't get a straight, consistent test result in their cases, how reliable are these tests overall?
It's not just MLB players either. Professional golfer Cameron Champ withdrew from a tournament after a positive test, however he reported five days later he tested negative three times. Like many others, he reported feeling fine and has no symptoms.
Unfortunately, it appears too soon to know exactly how many false positives and negatives are out there. However, the more we are seeing such reports, the less anecdotal these instances seem. It should be enough to raise concerns and question the numbers we are being fed.
The Food and Drug Administration did recently warn that one common swab test, the BD Max System, was showing an error rate of 3% false positives.
More communities are reacting to the increased numbers by imposing more restrictions, such as mandatory wearing of masks. Mask-wearing has become the ultimate virtue signal as mask wearers seek to shame those not wearing masks. However, even when it comes to whether one should wear a mask, there is so much conflicting information between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Surgeon General, it's a wonder we don't see a whiplash pandemic breaking out from those trying to follow whatever correct protocol.
Are we seeing a disproportionate response? Many see a political angle to these shutdowns, suspecting some are seeking to extend the crisis at least until Election Day in November.
More than ever, truly inquisitive members of the national media should be taking a closer look at these numbers and not just reporting them by rote, or worse, spinning their headlines and ledes to put as much of the blame as possible at Trump's feet.
This current time is unlike any other. It is a time when we need to know the information being conveyed and reported is correct. But will anybody challenge the new orthodoxy?
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.