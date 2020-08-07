When I was a kid, my favorite summer trips were to the Delaware and New Jersey beaches — usually to Rehoboth Beach or the boardwalk at Atlantic City.
On these trips there was always one sight that captured my attention and my juvenile imagination — the tall, stark concrete towers that lined the Atlantic coast.
My parents were steadfast in their refusal to let me explore these forgotten hulks, which were hastily built during World War II to look for U-Boats.
While I never did get to commit juvenile trespassing in these towers, my grandmother filled in the gaps with stories of the blackouts, when coastal cities went dark to prevent back-lighting merchant ships. Even a small amount of light on the shore could make these ships easy prey to Nazi U-Boats, which often cruised within sight of the carnival rides in Atlantic City.
I was mesmerized by these stories — particularly by the nobility, cohesion and selflessness which characterized my coastal forebears in adhering to the blackout regulations.
Norman Faust Schaut, whose family owned a shop on the Atlantic City Boardwalk during the war, recalled those darkened nights in a 2014 piece for The Press of Atlantic City.
“Except for moonlit nights, our Boardwalk was dark. Very dark indeed,” he wrote. “There was no light from the lamp posts, no illumination in any store window and the Music Pier looked closed even when the great orchestra was playing to a full house.”
Even far from the coasts, Americans took pride in their ability to snuff out all lights in their cities, just in case Nazis might be lurking above.
A 2019 article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recalls the Dec. 14, 1942, blackout drill in that city.
“Mayor William Dee Becker, posted atop the Civil Courts Building, surveyed the darkness and found it good,” was reported the next day, in 1942. “The only errant glimmers were from a few untended alley lights, a forgotten stage door and the neon sign of Kessler Fur Co., 1008 Locust Street.”
Poor Mr. Herbert Kessler, “the embarrassed downtown furrier,” reportedly suffered a malfunctioning switch on his sign, making him the derision of all St. Louis.
Despite the fact that Nazi bombers could not reach anywhere near St. Louis, the citizens there prided themselves on being ready, and I imagine Herb Kessler long remembered that embarrassing night, when his shop window was the shame of all St. Louis.
Blackouts were far beyond an inconvenience. They utterly transformed the way people socialized and did business — and Americans prided themselves in complying. But, they were far from the most onerous hardship willingly endured by Americans.
Early in the war, President Roosevelt created, by executive order, the Office of Price Administration (OPA), to ration everything from automobiles, tires and gasoline, to household essentials like fuel oil, coal and firewood, to fashion items like nylon, silk and shoes. Americans quickly went from the land of plenty to rationing meat, dairy, coffee, sugar, fruits, jams — even lard was rationed.
These were serious hardships. But, as with the blackouts, Americans rallied together. According to a 2016 article by the National Park Service, “Americans learned, as they did during the Great Depression, to do without.”
“Sacrificing certain items during the war became the norm for most Americans,” according to the NPS article. “It was considered a common good for the war effort, and it affected every American household.”
None of these hardships were undertaken out of selfish reasons. Millions of coastal residents were proud to extinguish their lights, and live in darkness, because it might save the lives of a few sailors offshore. Residents in St. Louis — far from the possibility of bombings — were resolute in standing with their fellow Americans, and with their allies suffering the German Blitz.
Americans suffered, and scraped, and got by, not for themselves, but because they understood they were serving a common good, and they embraced, took pride in, the fact their suffering and scrimping might save the life of someone they’d never met. And, being responsible citizens of a free republic, they passed laws and penalties to enforce these measures.
Americans didn’t stage mass protests to whine about having to save others’ lives. Politicians didn’t clamor to make blackouts and rationing a matter of partisan blame, or to claim U-Boats were fake news. And there arose no mass of the population who claimed their “freedom” was more important than the lives of those sailors, or of winning the war.
Perhaps the greatest aspect of the Greatest Generation wasn’t what happened in the European and Pacific theaters. Perhaps it was what happened at home, when a free people realized freedom comes with responsibility — when they refused to be selfish and ignorant, and instead banded together for the greater good.
Most of those who suffered through that time, including my dear grandmother, have passed. I am glad for them, in a way, that they haven’t had to see an America that’s become hopelessly divided over whether or not to wear a flimsy bit of cloth to save others’ lives — an America that mistakes selfishness for freedom, and risks the lives of so many out of sheer carelessness and ignorance.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.