By Jeff Mullin
Enid News & Eagle
If you are reading this opus, whether in the traditional ink-on-the-fingers form, or by some electronic means, pat yourself on the back (but be careful not to leave black stains on your shirt).
Newspapers, once a staple in every American hamlet, village, town and city, and in the majority of U.S. households, are becoming a thing of the past.
I don’t remember the first time I read a newspaper. My parents were avid newspaper readers, and we usually subscribed to two or three at any one time. My dad would sit me on his lap as he read the evening newspaper after dinner, reading much of it aloud, while my mom did the dishes (this was in the 1950s, ladies).
My mother used to tell the story of the evening she no longer heard my father’s voice droning on from the living room, replaced instead by words spoken at a much higher pitch. When she peeked around the corner my dad was sound asleep and yours truly was doing the reading.
I’ve been reading newspapers ever since.
The week just past was National Newspaper Week, the week set aside annually to recognize the service of newspapers and their employees in the U.S. and Canada. Yes I know I’m late, I apologize.
I will never apologize for newspapers, however, nor for their loyal employees. Newspapers used to be a touchstone for local communities, a source of information as well as a source of pride. I maintain newspapers are still vital to cities large and small.
Newspapers have taken many hits in recent years. Readership has dropped dramatically. According to a poll conducted by the website Statista, just 12 percent of American adults say they rely on newspapers for their news on a daily basis, while 42 percent report never reading newspapers.
Those are grim numbers, but not surprising given the proliferation of social media. Declining readership has meant declining advertising revenues, necessitating cutbacks in staffing at best, or the demise of many newspapers at worst. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Northwestern University’s journalism school, more than 360 newspapers have gone out of business. Since 2005, 2,500 newspapers have closed.
This has created what are known as news deserts, towns with limited access to local news. According to the Northwestern report, more than one-fifth of Americans live in such a desert, or in a place on the verge of becoming one.
Why does that matter to you, or anybody else? The report’s author, Penelope Muse Abernathy, a visiting professor at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism, told the New York Times “Truth of the matter is, who I elect to the school board affects me much more than who I vote for as president.”
Don’t look for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok at your local school board meeting, or the city commission, for that matter. But if you have a local newspaper, a local journalist will report on those events.
Local newspapers are the eyes and ears of their readers. And they are their conscience, as well, not only reporting facts but offering opinion. But, unlike cable news, newspapers clearly separate fact and opinion. Look to the top of the page you are reading. There it is, in large letters “Opinion.” That’s the only place opinions are going to be presented in this newspaper, unless a piece on another page is clearly labeled such.
Local newspaper reporters are not in it for the money, the prestige or the fame, or even for the free pens and notebooks. They are curious, for starters. Heck, they are downright nosey, or at least the good ones are. And they don’t like it when local officials try to hide something from them, and by extension their readers.
Admittedly I love newspapers. I love the way they look, feel and even smell. Walk into any newsroom worth its salt and it will smell the same — musty, fusty and a bit dusty.
I maintain local newspapers will never go away, though they may someday no longer be printed on paper. According to the Pew Research Center, print weekday circulation dropped 12 percent from 2019 to 2020, while Sunday circulation fell 10 percent. Digital weekday circulation, however, was up 30 percent in 2020, while Sunday circulation rose 29 percent.
Years ago, when this newspaper was owned by Hollinger International, its founder, Conrad Black, came to visit. During a meeting with the newsroom staff he flatly stated that someday people would no longer read printed newspapers, but would instead get their news on hand-held devices. We thought he was nuts. Black was prescient, though crooked, later being convicted of mail fraud and obstruction of justice.
So here we are, reading newspapers on our hand-held devices. That, it seems, is the future of newspapers. Here’s hoping for a bright one.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
