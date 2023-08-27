Hello little Aspen Claire, and welcome to the world.
You and about 10,000 other babies were born last Tuesday, so you’ll have lots of company as you grow up.
By the way, I am your great-great uncle. I say that not because I have a huge ego (which I do), it’s just the fact of our relative ages and positions within the family. We haven’t met, but when we do, I’ll be the one with the goofy mustache.
You, no doubt, are still figuring things out and will be for quite some time to come. Life is much easier within the warm confines of Mom’s womb. Now the real work begins.
The first few months your time will largely be taken up by eating, sleeping, pooping and crying, not unlike retirement, save for the crying (or at least not often).
You will soon learn what those things you flail around aimlessly are called (spoiler alert, they are arms and legs). You will learn about your fingers, toes, nose, ears, all of it. The human body is a marvelous thing and you, little lady, are just getting started.
You are very lucky. You have been born in a great country, to doting parents and into a large, loud and loving family.
As your dad texted shortly after your birth, “She is loved by so many people, and they haven’t even met her yet.”
That’s the way with babies, most of them, at least. Some children are born to parents incapable of caring for them, either financially or emotionally. Life for them is a series of struggles.
Not that you won’t struggle. No, there’s the whole walking thing. You will fall more times than you can count. Of course you can’t count at all yet, but that will come in time, too.
There is potty training, which will be a difficult time for both you and your folks. Until then, diapers are your friend. Again, rather like retirement.
Before we go any farther, let me apologize for the world into which you have been born. Those of us who have inhabited this earth far longer have failed you, and your 10,000 fellow newborns.
Jesus (you’ll learn about him soon enough) tells us we should love everybody else as much as we love ourselves. If that is the case many people must genuinely hate themselves.
Jesus (who loves you, too — there’s a song about it) says we should even love our enemies, anybody who does us wrong. But in today’s world we hate people simply because they look, sound and act different than we do.
And the world is not only filled with hate, but violence. We hurt each other, either physically or emotionally. Some people kill other people because their countries are at war with one another, and some kill strictly because someone has made them angry.
Hate, violence, war, kill, angry are all words you will learn someday, but for now you needn’t worry about them.
Your only concern now is all these people wanting to hold you and make a fuss over you, passing you from hand to hand with no regard to your wishes. Here’s a hint, when you tire of all the attention, just screw up your face and let out with a wail. You’ll be back in your mom’s or dad’s arms in a flash.
You will grow up a country girl, fishing in Papa’s pond, riding the tractor or 4-wheeler, playing outside with your cousins. This is a big, beautiful world, but those of us who have come before have not treated it with kindness and respect, for the most part. We have messed it up, big-time, but we hope your generation will do a much better job of caring for our home.
Your generation, by the way, is known as Generation Alpha, which will encompass all new humans born between 2011 and 2025.
You will get a lot of advice in your young life. The best advice I can give you is to be happy and try to make the people around you happy. Stand up for yourself, sure, but be nice. Nice people attract other nice people. And the not-nice people? If they are not nice to you even after you are nice to them, leave them be. They are dealing with their own set of issues.
You’ll come to my funeral someday, but I hope I get to watch you grow up a bit first. You are on the first steps of a journey that will take you to some magical and marvelous places.
You can be, and do, anything you want, as long as it doesn’t involve breaking the law. Don’t let anybody tell you what you can and can’t do with your life. Except your parents, of course, they’ll pretty much be in control for the first several years. Then you’ll become a teenager, and all bets are off.
Anyway, all the best to you Aspen Claire. The name Aspen, by the way, is associated with strength, resilience and adaptability. So go on, be strong, resilient and adaptable.
Make us proud.
