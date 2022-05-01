In this world, there are all kinds of people.
There are good people, bad people. Kind people, mean people. Active people, sedentary people.
Then there are the stick in the muds, or is it sticks in the mud? No matter. I am one.
And of all the world’s stick in the muds, I am among the stickiest, er, muddiest.
My social skills range from minimal to nonexistent. My idea of a thrilling evening is staying home and watching something on PBS, perhaps a documentary on the mating rituals of the North American dung beetle.
Suffice it to say, we don’t get out much.
But on a recent Saturday my bride and I ventured to Stillwater to attend a touring company performance of the classic musical, “South Pacific.” The show was at the McKnight Center on the Oklahoma State University campus, a gleaming facility that opened its doors in 2019.
The show was marvelous, the actors top-notch and the music superb. “South Pacific” is filled with memorable songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Bali Hai,” and “I’m Gonna Wash that Man Right Outta My Hair.”
My personal favorite is “You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught,” in which the characters parse out the reasons for their prejudice, including the line “You’ve got to be taught to be afraid of people whose eyes are oddly made, and people whose skin is a different shade.” But that’s a topic for another day.
At any rate, the performance was over, the near-capacity crowd gave the actors and musicians a prolonged standing ovation and the patrons began filing out into the evening.
Or we did, that is, until everyone’s cellphones began screaming at once. It was a tornado warning, and suddenly we weren’t going anywhere.
The center’s staff began gently but firmly informing us that we weren’t to leave, but to seek shelter in the building. They broke us into groups and herded us quickly into the bowels of the facility, away from the parking garage and far away from the spacious glassed-in lobby.
There was a great deal of nervous chatter as we followed a couple of ushers this way, then that. Eventually we wound up in a rather tight space with a dozen or so other play-goers, as well as three ushers.
We were sheltering, it seemed, in the ushers’ locker room, complete with lockers, a bulletin board with news and instructions for said ushers, and a microwave. There was even microwave popcorn, but they didn’t offer to make us any.
There were few chairs, so most of us stood. At first everyone took to their phones, trying to get news on the storms and their location. But that deep in the building, the service was spotty, at best.
After a time we began to chat, and we found out that some of the folks sheltering with us were from Enid. Small world. Some of the people, like us, had just seen the matinee, while others had arrived for the evening show.
We talked, quite naturally, about the weather. Thus I decided it was appropriate to share a story. So I told of a long-ago Friday night (Friday the 13th, as a matter of fact) when my bride and I, then married only three weeks or so, stood outside our married student housing apartment on the northwest side of the OSU campus and watched a rotating storm cloud drop a tornado onto Stillwater.
Said storm swooped down on the OSU campus and did an estimated $1 million in damage, including picking the cupola off the roof of the venerable OSU fire station, lifting it in the air, turning it over and driving it into the roof of the station like a dart.
The silence that greeted my story reminded me that we were at the moment only blocks from that selfsame fire station. I told you social skills were nil.
Through it all the impossibly young ushers, college students all, maintained their cool professionalism. The leader, a senior architecture student, manned the two-way radio and kept us up to date on the happenings outside our little cocoon.
After about 45 minutes we were told the all-clear had sounded and we were free to go. We left feeling fortunate the storm had passed without incident, and with a sense of hope in the future given the actions of our young guardian ushers.
All in all it was a memorable evening for a variety of reasons. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I don’t want to miss this documentary about the life cycle of the vampire squid.
