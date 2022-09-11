By Jeff Mullin
Enid News & Eagle
It was a beautiful, warm, bright September Tuesday.
Then, in an instant, the world changed forever.
Airliners crashed into crowded skyscrapers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. Thousands died. Our nation was shaken to its core.
That was the day America and its way of life came under attack, an assault carried out not by a hostile foreign nation, but by a group of individuals espousing a radical ideology.
On Sept. 11, 2001, democracy came under attack.
According to the majority of those responding to a recent survey, that attack continues to this day.
In a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, 72% of those surveyed said our democracy is threatened.
The top reason, the pollsters found, was the influence of money in politics. That was the answer given by 86% of those surveyed, both Democrats and Republicans. The potential for political violence was next, at 69%. Not far behind, tied at 67%, were attempts to overturn elections and the fact most people don’t have a say in our government.
Let’s tackle the feeling that most people don’t have a say in our government. In June’s Oklahoma primary election, less than one third of registered Republicans voted. Given the fact registered Republicans outnumber Democrats about 2-1 in this state, that’s a pretty low turnout. In the August runoff election, about a quarter of registered Republicans and less than 10% of registered Democrats and Independents voted. In Garfield County those numbers were 26.39% of Republicans and 7.75% of Democrats who voted.
You have a say in our government. That say is your right, indeed your responsibility, to vote. If you can’t get your butt off the couch or your eyes off TikTok long enough to vote, don’t complain about not having any power to choose your leaders.
As far as there being too much money in politics, in the early 2000s many restrictions on the amount of money groups or companies can contribute to campaigns were lifted. A Supreme Court ruling in a lawsuit filed by a group called SpeechNow.org against the Federal Election Commission permitted unlimited campaign expenditures by corporations and unions and sparked the birth of the so-called “super” political action committees.
In the 2020 presidential election, some $14.4 billion was spent, making it the most expensive election cycle ever. And if you think that’s a lot of campaign dough, just wait for 2024.
Speaking of 2024, the presumptive GOP front-runner for president, ex-chief Donald Trump, figures prominently in those other two answers given on why people feel our democracy is threatened.
The potential for political violence was realized Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in damage not only to that venerable edifice, but to the very fabric of our democracy.
Those rioters were not just trying to “hang Mike Pence,” as they were chanting, or to put their dirty boots on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, they were trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, to keep their man in power. This was action taken not by a hostile foreign nation, but by a group of individuals espousing a radical ideology.
Which bring us to attempts to overturn elections. The former president and many of his supporters still espouse the humungous fallacy that he won the election, when he clearly didn’t. Perhaps the pandemic-driven mail-in votes accepted and counted by most states weren’t an ideal situation, but there is no evidence of widespread voting irregularities that would have caused a different result in 2020’s election.
When our democracy was under threat on 9/11, the country rallied together. Patriotism soared in the wake of Sept. 11. In early October of 2001, 79% of adults answering a Pew Research poll said they had displayed an American flag, and 60% expressed trust in the federal government.
These days, Pew finds that 20% of of Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents say they trust the government, compared to 9% of Republicans and Independents leaning toward the GOP.
Our nation’s second president, John Adams, once expressed a somewhat dim view of the future of democracy.
“Remember,” he said, “democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that didn’t commit suicide.”
Old John was a smart man, but I, for one, hope Americans of today can prove him wrong.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
